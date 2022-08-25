Imran Khan appears in Pakistan anti-terror court as police investigate comments
The information was celebrated by lots of of Khan’s supporters, who rallied outdoors the Anti-Terrorism Court within the capital, Islamabad, the place the ousted chief’s arrival was met with a heavy safety presence.
The court docket prolonged Khan’s pre-arrest bail till September 1, which suggests he can’t be arrested earlier than then.
Police opened an investigation into Khan this week after he vowed to “take action” towards the top of police and a Justice of the Peace throughout a speech within the capital on Saturday.
“Listen Director Inspector General (of police), we’re not going to let you go, we’re going to file a case against you. And madam magistrate you should also get ready, we will take action against you,” Khan had informed his supporters throughout a rally in assist of his former chief of employees, Shahbaz Gill.
Gill was arrested earlier this month on sedition prices after he urged troopers to disobey orders from navy leaders.
Khan has alleged police tortured Gill whereas in custody and the claims have gained traction amongst his supporters. Islamabad police deny Khan’s allegations.
Tensions between Khan and the ruling coalition authorities led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have simmered for the reason that former star cricketer was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April.
Khan has claimed there’s a US-led conspiracy towards him, accusing Sharif and the Pakistani navy of working with Washington to topple his authorities. The United States, Sharif and the Pakistani navy have all denied the allegations.
But Khan’s claims have struck a chord with a younger inhabitants in a rustic the place anti-American sentiment is frequent and anger on the institution is being fueled by a rising cost-of-living disaster.
His enduring reputation has translated to latest provincial election victories for his celebration and he has repeatedly referred to as for a brand new parliamentary vote at mass rallies held since his ouster.