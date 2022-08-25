Imran Khan appears in Pakistan anti-terror court as police investigate comments

The information was celebrated by lots of of Khan’s supporters, who rallied outdoors the Anti-Terrorism Court within the capital, Islamabad, the place the ousted chief’s arrival was met with a heavy safety presence.

The court docket prolonged Khan’s pre-arrest bail till September 1, which suggests he can’t be arrested earlier than then.

Police opened an investigation into Khan this week after he vowed to “take action” towards the top of police and a Justice of the Peace throughout a speech within the capital on Saturday.

“Listen Director Inspector General (of police), we’re not going to let you go, we’re going to file a case against you. And madam magistrate you should also get ready, we will take action against you,” Khan had informed his supporters throughout a rally in assist of his former chief of employees, Shahbaz Gill.