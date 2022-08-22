Imran Khan Faces Arrest In Anti-Terror Case, Party Announces Protest Meet

Pakistan’s media watchdog has banned broadcastof Imran Khan’s dwell speeches. (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members have urged celebration employees and supporters to take to the streets to protest towards the doable arrest of celebration chief and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

This comes after PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the criticism of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for allegedly threatening the extra classes choose of the federal capital, Zeba Chaudhry, reported the Express Tribune.

Moreover, senior PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry has requested celebration employees to achieve the previous PM’s Bani Gala residence.

The first data report (FIR) was lodged with the Margalla police station at 10 pm on Saturday, following Imran Khan’s speech at a PTI rally in F9 Park.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, whereas talking to the media, instructed celebration activists to stay ready and await the celebration’s name for protest in case of Imran Khan’s arrest.

The police have reportedly blocked the routes resulting in the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan and unauthorised individuals have been banned from travelling by the routes.

According to ARY News, the police put in barbed wire to seal the routes whereas heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) have been deployed and the road lights of Imran Khan Chowk have been turned off.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s media regulatory authority has banned broadcast of Imran Khan’s dwell speeches for threatening an Islamabad police official and a feminine Justice of the Peace throughout an deal with in Islamabad.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister has been booked for threatening a choose and two high police officers in a public assembly late Saturday night.

According to The News International, Imran Khan was booked beneath the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).