Imran Khan gets bail in judge threat case – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was on Thursday granted interim bail until September 1 in a case of allegedly issuing statements threatening a lady choose at a public rally in Islamabad final week.
The Islamabad anti-terrorism court docket (ATC) granted the bail within the case registered in opposition to Khan beneath Section 7 of the anti-terrorism act on Sunday for allegedly “threatening” the choose and senior law enforcement officials throughout his speech on the rally.
Speaking to journalists after his bail, Khan claimed the phobia case in opposition to him had made Pakistan a “laughing stock” on the earth and projected the nation as a “banana republic”.
At the rally final week, Khan had reiterated allegations of “judicial bias” and warned judges of penalties. He had named extra district and classes choose Zeba Chaudhry, who had accredited a two-day bodily remand of Khan’s former chief of employees Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, saying she ought to put together herself for dire penalties.
Chaudhry’s matter has already been taken up by the Islamabad excessive court docket, which has initiated contempt proceedings in opposition to the ousted PM and issued him show-cause for August 31 to clarify his place.
In his bail plea, Khan contended that the phobia case in opposition to him was registered by police as an “act of revenge”. Khan’s counsel Babar Awan advised the court docket that not one of the three people — a choose, the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general of police — that the previous PM was accused of threatening was a petitioner within the case. Instead, Ali Javed, a Justice of the Peace, was the petitioner, Awan argued.
As Awan sought to proceed his arguments, the choose halted him, saying this was pointless with out the prosecution’s competition. The court docket then granted Khan interim bail for every week in opposition to a surety bond of (Pakistani) Rs 1 lakh — round $500 — and issued notices to the petitioner and prosecutor looking for their replies within the case.
Speaking after the listening to, Khan reiterated his revenge declare. “Our party member Shahbaz Gill was subjected to torture and sexual abuse, and in response, I said I would take legal action against police officers and a magistrate who sent him back to police on a remand despite the torture being proven. But, ironically, a terror case was filed against me,” Khan stated
Khan was additionally granted bail until September 7 in one other case associated to alleged violation of Section 144 (ban on public gatherings) over a rally he had held in Islamabad on August 20.
