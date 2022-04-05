Imran Khan Paying Price For Being “Disobedient” To US: Russia

Imran Khan named senior US diplomat’s alleged involvement in “foreign conspiracy” to oust his authorities

Moscow/Islamabad:

Russia has criticised the US for making “another attempt of shameless interference” into the internal affairs of Pakistan and asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying the price for being “disobedient” to Washington and being punished for visiting Russia in February this year.

Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day the Russian leader had ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

In doing so, he had also become the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said despite pressure from the US to cancel his visit to Moscow, Khan went ahead with his trip.

“Immediately after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the Prime Minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip,” Zakharova stated in a commentary on the controversy over Khan’s allegation that the US was attempting to impact a regime change in Islamabad.

“This is one other try of shameless interference by the US within the inside affairs of an impartial state for its personal egocentric functions. The above details eloquently testify to this,” Zakharova stated.

The US-led West has imposed a collection of crippling sanctions on Russia because it invaded Ukraine and has been urgent different nations to cut back their dependence on Russian oil and different merchandise.

The senior Russian diplomat stated that the sequence of occasions left little doubt that Washington had “decided to punish a disobedient Imran Khan,” which additionally defined why numerous members from Khan’s ruling coalition determined to modify sides and shift their allegiances forward of the April 3 no-trust vote.

Khan, 69, shocked the Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections inside three months, minutes after a no-confidence movement in opposition to him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Khan then received Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the listening to on the deputy speaker’s resolution to reject the no-confidence movement in opposition to the premier, who had misplaced majority within the decrease home of Parliament.

Khan had named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the one who was allegedly concerned within the “foreign conspiracy” to oust his authorities by means of a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition.

Pakistan’s Opposition leaders have ridiculed Khan’s allegation, and the US has dismissed these claims.

Zakharova stated Moscow was keenly watching the occasions unfolding in Islamabad during the last three days in addition to the occasions previous it.

In her commentary, she exuded hope that the Pakistani voters can be well-informed about these circumstances once they come to vote within the elections which are scheduled to be held 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

