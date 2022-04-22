Imran Khan Ruined Pakistan’s Economy: Nawaz Sharif Lashes Out At Ex-PM

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the political setting of the nation had worsened in Imran Khan’s rule.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday lashed out at just lately ousted Imran Khan whereas addressing a gathering with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in London.

Nawaz Sharif, who can also be the elder brother of present premier Shehbaz Sharif, held ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan chargeable for the ruined Pakistani economic system and mentioned that a lot of his dialogue with Bilawal Bhutto was on resurrecting the crashed economic system.

“This four year period that we have seen, I have not seen such a period in my life. Somebody should ask the Pakistani people, are they getting bread, the poor should be asked are they getting medicines, are they getting sugar, somebody ask if their children are going to school… somebody please ask and tell me are they (the poor) able to pay the electricity bills,” Sharif mentioned.

He additional mentioned the trade fee of the Pakistani rupee has been ruined and that it’ll take a very long time to take the Pakistani Rupee again to its earlier place.

He additionally expressed gratitude in direction of Bilawal Bhutto, for “ushering in a new morning” in Pakistani polity.

“We talked about a lot of things and I told Bilawal that he is young and the youth of the country should come forward and handle the affairs of Pakistan. Our parties believe in democracy and we have a track record in Pakistan. We have proved by serving the people that we take the people and the country in the right direction,” Sharif mentioned.

Talking concerning the politics of Pakistan beneath the Prime Ministership of Imran Khan, Sharif mentioned that the political setting of the nation had worsened within the 4 years of Khan’s rule.

“There is a strange environment in Pakistan these days, an environment of mannerlessness,” Sharif mentioned, including, “I have not seen such an environment in Pakistan politics in the last 70 years, that Imran Khan and his politics created (in the last three and a half years)”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed for London on Thursday to satisfy former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to debate the present political state of affairs within the nation.

