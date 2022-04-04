Imran Khan Says He Is Not “Anti-Indian” Or “Anti-American”

“I am not against any country. I am not anti-Indian or anti-American,” Imran Khan stated (File)

Islamabad:

Claiming that he was not “anti-Indian or anti-American” or in opposition to any nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stated he wished good relations with all nations based mostly on mutual respect.

Addressing a televised public interplay programme, a day after members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf occasion blocked a vote of no-confidence in opposition to him within the National Assembly and bought President Arif Alvi to dissolve the decrease home, Khan attacked the Opposition events.

The joint opposition’s technique of wanting in the direction of the Supreme Court as an alternative of getting ready for elections following the dissolution of the National Assembly was an indication that it “fears the reaction of the public,” he stated.

Responding to a query amidst the controversy over an alleged international letter that threatened his authorities, Mr Khan, who has been requested to proceed as prime minister by the president until a caretaker premier was appointed, stated he was not in opposition to international international locations.

“I am not against any country. I am not anti-Indian or anti-American. But we can be against policies. I want friendship with them and there should be respect,” Mr Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Mr Khan stated that he didn’t really feel mal-intent in the direction of the US, however moderately aimed in the direction of a mutual friendship with the superpower, free from interference in home affairs in opposition to public curiosity, The Express Tribune reported.

He stated he was in opposition to international locations that disrespect different sovereign international locations and easily subject orders. He known as out Opposition events, alleging that “they served these foreign countries as their yes man”.

Mr Khan’s feedback got here a day after he named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the one who was allegedly concerned within the “foreign conspiracy” to topple his authorities by way of a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition.

In latest days, Mr Khan, identified for his anti-India rhetoric, has been praising New Delhi’s unbiased international coverage.

Mr Khan, in his Q&A session stated he wished to inform his nation to by no means “become slaves” to any nation simply due to being beneath debt.

“In that case, death is better than slavery.” Mr Khan stated he opposed the US-led warfare in Afghanistan, however he had by no means been anti-US.

He additional stated that he wished good relations with all of the international locations based mostly on mutual respect, including that he wouldn’t settle for any insurance policies which have been in opposition to the pursuits of the individuals of Pakistan.

“Death is better than such servitude,” he was quoted as saying by the official APP information company.

The prime minister stated that it was an insult to the entire nation when a ruler of 220 million individuals held talks with the president of a robust nation by holding a paper in his hand.