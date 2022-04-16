Imran Khan Seeks Donation From Overseas Pakistanis To Topple New Government

Khan stated that it was the best of Pakistan’s residents to resolve on who would rule their nation.

Islamabad:

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the abroad Pakistanis to donate cash to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebration with a purpose to topple the “foreign-backed” authorities of Shehbaz Sharif.

Ironically, Khan has requested abroad Pakistanis to donate to a celebration that’s blaming America for overthrowing his authorities in Pakistan.

In his video message on Twitter, he knowledgeable the abroad Pakistanis in regards to the namanzoor.com web site which is amassing donations from them to topple the federal government of Shehbaz Sharif and maintain new elections.

بیرونِ ملک مقیم اپنے پاکستانیوں کے نام میرا پیغام! pic.twitter.com/dAaiXXFJ3e — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 15, 2022

He termed the marketing campaign “Haqiqi-Azadi” and stated that the “corrupt government” was pressured upon the 22 crore inhabitants of Pakistan.

Khan stated that it was the best of Pakistan’s residents to resolve on who would rule their nation – both the PTI celebration or the “corrupt Sharif family” who had been jail for 3 years and who’re combating corruption prices.

The former Pakistan PM additionally lambasted the US for conspiring with Shehbaz Sharif whose authorities was imposed on the Pakistani individuals by way of a “foreign conspiracy.”

Khan alleged that with the assistance of the US, a corrupt authorities has overtaken Pakistan and due to this fact he desires the nation to carry recent elections the place Pakistani residents can resolve on their future.

Days earlier than the vote on no-confidence in opposition to his authorities, former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that the decision in opposition to him was a part of a “foreign conspiracy” hatched within the US, producing an alleged “threat letter” obtained from the Pakistani embassy within the US as proof.

According to the “threat letter” which was a diplomatic cable obtained from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed, US’s Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had warned the Pakistani Ambassador that Imran Khan’s continuation in workplace would have repercussions on bilateral relations. The US was stated to be aggravated with Imran over his “independent foreign policy” and Moscow go to.

