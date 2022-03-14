Imran Khan’s “Aloo, Tamatar” Remarks Have Him Starring In New Row

Imran Khan made the remarks whereas addressing a rally in Punjab province’s Hafizabad on Sunday.

The opposition events in Pakistan have slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that he didn’t be a part of politics to test the costs of “aloo and tamatar”. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president and distinguished chief Shahbaz Sharif mentioned the remarks present Khan was by no means involved in regards to the sufferings of individuals because of excessive inflation within the nation.

In a press release, Sharif mentioned that Khan’s speech in Hafizabad was a “testament to his defeat”, in response to Geo News. The PML-N chief additionally alleged that Khan has began unlawful development schemes to show his “black money into white”.

“You have transformed Pakistan into the third-most-expensive country of the world. Under your rule, the people of Pakistan are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and economic catastrophe – all of which have turned out to be a doomsday for the masses,” Sharif was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Imran Khan’s controversial speech

Khan addressed a rally in Punjab province’s Hafizabad on Sunday where he said that he did not join politics to know the prices of “aloo and tamatar,” but decided to become a politician for the “sake of the nation’s youth”.

The remarks were a jibe at opposition parties, which have tabled a no-confidence motion against Khan in Parliament, accusing the Prime Minister for mismanaging the economy amidst spiralling inflation.

In his speech, Imran Khan heavily criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazli chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari. He accused these leaders of staying silent during the US drone attacks in Pakistan between 2008 and 2018 and never raising their voice for Pakistan’s right.

“If we need to develop into an ideal nation, we should help the reality, and that is what I’ve been preaching for the final 25 years,” Mr Khan said.

The anger against Imran Khan

A united opposition front submitted a no-confidence motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday over rising prices of essential commodities and falling forex reserve of the country.

After submitting the motion, Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan is not fit to be the Prime Minister of the country. “Whether we come or not, Imran Khan ought to go and we are going to use each democratic and Constitutional method for his ouster,” he instructed reporters.

The ruling Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) is, nevertheless, assured that the movement shall be defeated. The opposition, in the meantime, is pinning its hopes for the success of the movement on the estranged members of the ruling get together and its allies.

Inflation a giant fear in Pakistan

Pakistan’s normal inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) clocked in at 24-month peak of 13 per cent in January as costs of just about all commodities and utilities maintained a rising pattern.

The sectors that posted double-digit progress in costs when in comparison with the identical month of final 12 months included perishable and non-perishable meals gadgets, vitality, transportation, clothes and well being, the Dawn newspaper reported final month.

This is the very best CPI inflation since January 2020 when it was 14.6 per cent, it mentioned.

How the numbers stack up in Pakistan National Assembly?

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition wants 272 votes to take away the Prime Minister.

Khan got here to energy in 2018 and the following normal election is scheduled to be held in 2023.