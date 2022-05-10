Imran Khan’s App Outreach To Youth, Overseas Pakistanis After Ouster

Pakistan Crisis: Imran Khan urged younger individuals to change into a member of his social gathering.

Islamabad:

Amid rising political warmth, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scurrying to take the Pakistani youth onboard his social gathering and with a view to fulfill this, he has launched a celebration membership software known as “Raabta”.

Imran Khan stated that abroad Pakistanis also can use the Raabta software to change into a member of the social gathering. While terming the abroad Pakistanis an ‘invaluable asset’ the ex-PM accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s authorities of curbing the rights of abroad Pakistanis, as per ARY News.

He urged younger individuals to change into a member of the PTI utilizing the applying. The ex-PM stated that customers may face inconveniences whereas registering on the applying however they need to be affected person.

While accepting fault traces inside his social gathering, the ex-PM stated that they made errors whereas distributing tickets within the 2018 elections, however these errors might be rectified within the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the political crossfire between the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PM Sharif continues. Imran Khan, whereas launching the app lambasted the PM and stated dynastic politics has taken over the nation as soon as once more.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister and his son Humza Shehbaz has become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Dynastic politics is similar to Kingship because power always remains in one family”, he added, as per the media portal.

Imran additionally boasted about his personal social gathering and stated, in contrast to the ruling authorities, the Imran Khan-led social gathering won’t play dynasty politics. As per the ex-PM, his social gathering will prosper even after the present management is gone as they won’t be a dynastic social gathering.