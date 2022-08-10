Imran Khan’s Close Aide Shahbaz Gill Arrested

Imran Khan slammed the arrest, asking “can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and shut aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“After the ban on ARY yesterday, they’ve today arrested @SHABAZGIL. Pakistan is living under a fascist imported government, who doesn’t care about the human rights of the people of Pakistan. We strongly demand the immediate release of Dr Gill,” Imran Khan’s PTI tweeted.

PTI chief and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry stated that Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in automobiles with lacking quantity plates.

“Shahbaz Gil has been abducted from Bani Gala Chowk by people who came in vehicles without number plates,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The former prime minister slammed the arrest, asking “can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?” “This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks,” Imran Khan tweeted.

An Islamabad police spokesperson stated that Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody for inciting the general public towards the state establishments, Geo News reported.

Police stated that Gill was arrested for “making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

The spokesperson stated an FIR has been registered towards the PTI chief on the Banigala Police Station. The Pakistani publication claimed that the PTI chief had tried to incite hatred within the Pakistan Army whereas talking on ARY News a day prior, which has been restricted in sure elements of the nation.

On Monday, the transmission of Pakistan’s ARY News was suspended in numerous elements of Pakistan.

The Human Rights Commission in Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly opposed the disruptions to ARY News and requested the nation’s regulatory authorities to not take channels off the air arbitrarily.

“HRCP strongly opposes the disruptions to @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL. PEMRA must refrain from arbitrarily taking channels off the air and protect all media houses’ right to freedom of expression, responsibly exercised,” HRCP tweeted.

Pakistan is without doubt one of the world’s deadliest nations for journalists, with three to 4 murders annually which can be usually linked to instances of corruption or unlawful trafficking and which go fully unpunished, in accordance with Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Any journalist who crosses the crimson traces dictated by Pakistan navy is liable to be the goal of in-depth surveillance that would result in abduction and detention for various lengths of time within the state’s prisons or much less official jails.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)