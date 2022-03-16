Imran Khan’s Key Ally Says He’s “100% In Trouble”

Opposition has requested speaker of National Assembly to name a vote of no-confidence in opposition to Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s authorities is on the verge of shedding majority in Parliament as his three key allies are about to stop his cupboard, a high chief from a celebration supporting the federal government mentioned.

This would shore up assist for the opposition group in a no-confidence vote slated for later this month, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, whose Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid social gathering is a key authorities companion with 5 members within the decrease home National Assembly, mentioned in an interview at Hum TV on Tuesday night.

“It’s up to Imran Khan now to personally reach out to his allied parties and convince them to stay in the coalition government,” Elahi mentioned. Otherwise, “he is 100% in trouble.”

The opposition events have requested the speaker of the National Assembly to name a vote of no-confidence in opposition to Khan accusing him of mismanaging the financial system and the overseas coverage. Some authorities ministers have mentioned the lawmakers might vote between March 28-30.

Elahi mentioned his group, Balochistan Awami Party with 5 seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s seven members have determined to take a joint determination on whether or not to assist the opposition or keep within the authorities. The group’s mixed energy of 17 members is sufficient to finish Khan’s 7-seat majority within the National Assembly.

