Imran Khan’s Party Hired CIA Veteran To Lobby, Manage US Ties: Report

Islamabad:

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), when in energy, took the help of a former CIA veteran in an effort to foyer and handle Islamabad’s ties with the US, native media stated citing reviews.

With this, an American consulting agency Grenier Consulting LLC, run by the Central Investigation Agency ex-station chief in Islamabad, has come into the limelight, reported Pakistan’s native media outlet The News International.

Robert Laurent Grenier of Grenier Consulting LLC was employed final 12 months when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was nonetheless in energy. The settlement with the agency was signed by former Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on media Iftikharur Rehman Durrani in July 2021 below the “supervision of senior [PTI] party officials and under the direction of Pakistan government officials.”

Grenier is a CIA veteran who was additionally the CIA station chief in Islamabad through the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and later served because the company’s high counter-terrorism official from 2004 to 2006.

As per the Foreign Agents Registration Act paperwork, the contract between the agency and Durrani, on behalf of the PTI authorities, was signed for six months initially from May 1 to October 2021 for USD 25,000 per thirty days.

In order to substantiate the reviews, Grenier was reached out nevertheless, he was not out there for remark and to substantiate if the contract was terminated or not.

According to the paperwork, the agency was to “maintain contacts with US government officials of both the executive and legislative branches, as well as with think tanks and other informed individuals, in addition to consulting with the client and the client’s associates, to determine how the scope of constructive relations between the US government and the government of Pakistan might be enhanced, and will advise his Pakistani client and the client’s associates accordingly, both through verbal and written communications.”

It additional highlights that the agency “will engage and consult with informed individuals in both the public and private sectors in both the US and Pakistan to make determinations as to how constructive relations between the US and Pakistan might be enhanced and provide advice to the client and his associates as to how this might be accomplished.”

Hiring such lobbying companies to increase or propagate an entity’s pursuits is a routine train within the US.

In addition to the CIA officer’s lobbying agency, earlier this month PTI-USA Inc, a subsidiary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, employed Fenton/Arlook to supply “public relations services, including but not limited to distributing information to and briefing journalists, placing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with representatives or supporters of PTI, advising on social media efforts and other such public relations services.”

