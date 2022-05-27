World
imran: Pak PM Imran calls off march, gives ultimatum to govt to dissolve NA – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Hours after ousted prime minister Imran Khan referred to as off his march to Islamabad on Thursday after giving a six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve the National Assembly and announce election, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed that the elected house would determine the date for recent polls after finishing its present time period subsequent 12 months.
In a speech on the ground of the Lower House of Parliament, Sharif lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and its chief Imran for violent acts, saying: “I want to clarify to the leader of this group (PTI), your dictation won’t work. This House and the coalition government will decide when to hold elections in the country.”
Following a busy day of political drama and violence throughout Pakistan, PTI chairman Imran, after asserting a deadline, left for his palatial farm home in Bani Gala, Islamabad, abandoning scores of his supporters questioning what truly had occurred that modified the complete political scene. Thousands of PTI staff had arrived with preparations for a chronic sit-in as they had been informed by their leaders. “I was surprised when Khan announced to end the march,” mentioned Adam Shuja, a PTI supporter.
Till late on Wednesday night time, Islamabad’s excessive safety crimson zone resembled a struggle zone with PTI supporters trying to counter teargas shelling and crackdown of regulation enforcers with stones and sticks, and setting metro bus stations, timber and inexperienced belts on fireplace.
Imran, nevertheless, couldn’t attain Islamabad’s crimson zone and delivered his speech to his supporters on the metropolis’s Jinnah Avenue on Thursday morning. “I have reached Islamabad after 30 hours of travelling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government tried every method to crush our Azadi (freedom) March. They used teargas on peaceful protesters, our homes were raided and our privacy was violated. However, I have seen the nation free itself of the fear of slavery,” he mentioned.
Khan claimed three PTI staff had misplaced their lives in Karachi, whereas two staff had been thrown off Ravi Bridge in Lahore and hundreds others had been arrested.
“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days,” he mentioned, indicating an finish to the get together’s much-hyped ‘Azadi March’.
