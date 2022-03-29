In 10-Minute Span, 1 Dead And 1 Seriously Hurt In Separate Minneapolis Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis shootings in ten minutes killed a person and despatched one other to the hospital Monday night.

Police say the primary occurred at about 5:14 p.m. inside an residence constructing on 2400 Elliot Avenue South. Police say somebody shot a person within the head. Officers discovered him within the hallway, however couldn’t save him.

Then at about 5:24 p.m., police heard somebody inside a automobile was taking pictures at one other automobile. One of them ended up crashing into an residence constructing on fifth Avenue South and Franklin Avenue. Investigators say they discovered one other man who was shot within the head. He’s significantly harm within the hospital.

Police are nonetheless attempting to determine whether or not these shootings are associated.