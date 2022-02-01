In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID-19 cases to soar: WHO

The World Health Organization chief stated Tuesday that 90 million instances of coronavirus have been reported for the reason that omicron variant was first recognized 10 weeks in the past — amounting to greater than in all of 2020, the primary yr of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many international locations easing their restrictive measures amid public fatigue about them, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyeus cautioned that omicron shouldn’t be underestimated though it has proven to deliver much less extreme sickness than earlier variants — and cited “a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines — and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity — preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” he informed an everyday WHO briefing on the pandemic.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Tedros added. “It’s premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory. This virus is dangerous and it continues to evolve before our very eyes.”

WHO stated 4 of its six areas worldwide are seeing growing traits in deaths.

Many European international locations have begun easing lockdown measures, together with Britain, France, Ireland and the Netherlands. Finland will finish its COVID-19 restrictions this month.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s authorities scrapped most restrictions geared toward preventing the pandemic, saying it not considers COVID-19 “a socially critical disease.” The nation of 5.8 million has in current weeks seen greater than 50,000 new instances a day, however the variety of sufferers in intensive care models has declined.

“Now is not the time to lift everything all at once. We have always urged — always urged — caution in applying interventions as well as lifting those interventions in a steady and in a slow way, piece by piece,” stated Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies chief, stated international locations with greater vaccination charges “have more choices” about whether or not to ease their restrictions, however stated they need to assess components like their present epidemiology, at-risk populations, immunity within the inhabitants, and entry to well being care instruments to battle the pandemic.

Speaking to international locations’ governments, he stated: “Every country has to find feet, know where it is, know where it wants to go, and chart its path… You can look at what other countries are doing. But please don’t just follow blindly what every other country is doing.”

Ryan expressed concern that “political pressure will result in people in some countries opening prematurely — and that will result in unnecessary transmission, unnecessary severe disease, and unnecessary death.”

Meanwhile, Van Kerkhove additionally stated a bunch of specialists that was arrange final yr to look into the emergence of recent pathogens just like the coronavirus — and assess its origins — is anticipated to situation a report “in the coming weeks.”

She stated the group, identified by the acronym SAGO, has held a few half-dozen conferences since its first one in late November.

She stated the group would, amongst different issues, take a look at early epidemiological research and “our current understanding of the origins of this particular pandemic, building upon previous missions that have gone to China and worked with Chinese scientists.”

She alluded to the work of one other WHO-led group that traveled to China, the place the pandemic first emerged, and reported on the outbreak in March final yr.

