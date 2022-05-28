In 8 Years, Haven’t Given A Single Reason To “Hang Head In Shame”: PM Modi

PM Modi at the moment stated he has spared no effort in serving the nation within the final eight years

Rajkot:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the moment stated he has spared no effort whereas serving the nation within the final eight years, and never performed any such work that might make folks grasp their heads in disgrace.

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot city in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

“I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed, nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang their head in shame,” he stated.

“In the last eight years, we have made honest attempts to build the kind of India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt about,” he added.

During this era, the federal government has labored for the uplift of the poor, the Prime Minister stated.

“We served the country’s poor through various pro-poor schemes and tried to make their lives better,” he stated, including that in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government opened the meals grain shares for the poor and likewise vaccinated each citizen.



