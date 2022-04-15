In a D.C. jail, Jan. 6 defendants awaiting trial are forming bitter factions

toggle caption Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post by way of Getty Images

Inside the Washington, D.C., jail, the place a bunch of defendants charged within the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol have been held for so long as a yr or extra, a bitter divide is rising, present and former inmates say.

A mix of that intense proximity, the stress of prison circumstances and a battle over greater than one million {dollars} donated to assist the defendants has contributed to the rift.

One inmate described the scenario to NPR as “too many rats together in a small cage for too long.”

“Tempers naturally get short,” he stated, with “cliques solidifying further into independent ‘camps’ as time progresses.”

That inmate, like a number of others, informed his story to NPR on the situation of anonymity to explain the pressure-cooker setting contained in the jail. A dozen present or former inmates of the D.C. jail in the end spoke to NPR and stated that the divisions amongst a number of the highest-profile defendants within the nation are actually boiling over.

It all began within the weeks instantly after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol. FBI brokers performed a marketing campaign of “shock and awe,” within the phrases of a top prosecutor, making arrests because the Department of Justice rushed to convey fees. Most of the individuals arrested had been allowed to go free whereas their circumstances labored their means by courtroom. Judges determined a smaller group — usually these going through essentially the most severe fees or those that prosecutors nervous would possibly flee the nation — ought to be locked up whereas they awaited trial. That choice offered authorities with a problem: Where precisely ought to the federal government maintain them?

Some ended up scattered in jails near their properties. But a couple of dozen (the exact quantity has fluctuated) had been incarcerated within the metropolis the place the Jan. 6 assault happened, in Washington, D.C.’s Correctional Treatment Facility. The District’s Department of Corrections determined for the inmates’ “own safety and security” to detain all the Jan. 6 defendants in only one a part of the ability, a piece referred to as C2B.

The mixture of a courtroom backlogged with COVID-19-related delays, plus the lumbering nature of an enormous federal prison investigation, has stretched the “pretrial” interval to so long as a yr or extra for some detainees. And so the choice to carry a disparate group of alleged Capitol rioters from everywhere in the nation — together with individuals linked by prosecutors to the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and QAnon — in a single part of the jail for a protracted interval has had unintended penalties.

Initially, the inmates appeared so unified and bonded {that a} protection lawyer told a judge the jail had developed a “cult-like” environment. Experts on extremism worried that the jail was radicalizing the inmates. But not too long ago, conflicts have blown up between the inmates and grown into what one other lawyer known as a “schism” and what an inmate in comparison with a “middle school lunchroom.”

toggle caption Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The principal driver of this battle, in line with C2B inmates, together with their attorneys and relations, is the rising pool of cash donated within the identify of the Jan. 6 defendants. An alphabet soup of teams has sprung as much as assist the Jan. 6 defendants — from A4J (Americans For Justice Inc.), to CAPP (Citizens Against Political Persecution), to PFP (Patriot Freedom Project) and PMP (Patriot Mail Project). As donations have grown, so have resentments. And the battle that has constructed contained in the jail has been amplified exterior by a sort of energy battle over who speaks for the so-called political prisoners.

Detainees describe a pressure-cooker setting

When Brandon Fellows first arrived in C2B in the summertime of 2021, he hoped to search out camaraderie together with his fellow “patriots,” as he calls them.

About 140 cops had been injured defending the Capitol. About 250 individuals have pleaded responsible to a number of prison fees associated to the assault, which the FBI classifies as an act of home terrorism. Fellows, nonetheless, calls Jan. 6 “the best day of my life.”

Fellows, 28, is going through comparatively minor fees in comparison with some others within the D.C. jail. Prosecutors say he breached the Capitol, put his ft up on a senator’s desk and smoked a joint, however didn’t assault police. He has pleaded not responsible and was locked up as a result of a decide discovered he violated the phrases of his pretrial launch. Prosecutors said Fellows harassed his probation officer and ignored courtroom orders. (Fellows apologized in courtroom.)

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Fellows and different inmates in C2B spent lengthy stretches of the final yr alone of their cells for 22 or 23 hours a day. Many of the inmates declined to get vaccinated towards COVID-19 and had been restricted from going to the barbershop or getting in-person visits.

When they did have entry to recreation time, many bonded. They sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” at 9 each night, held Bible research, in contrast notes on authorized circumstances and even hosted a short-lived jailhouse present referred to as the “Hopium Den,” the place inmates placed on skits and did comedy routines roasting each other. Some inmates stated the jokes could possibly be brutally imply. But Troy Smocks, a former Jan. 6 detainee who not too long ago completed his sentence for posting on-line threats towards elected officers, stated it “relieved pressure” in an usually hopeless setting. For years, the D.C. jail has been infamous for unsanitary, substandard and, within the phrases of D.C.’s lawyer basic, “squalid” situations.

Still, factions began to kind.

toggle caption Department of Justice

Department of Justice

“Being incarcerated with a group of people who are from vastly different backgrounds, income brackets, education levels and viewpoints — compounded with the stress of solitary confinement, being away from our loved ones and looking down the barrel of 6- to 15-year prison sentences — is very stressful, so naturally there is going to be tension,” stated one inmate, who requested to talk anonymously to debate the situations contained in the jail.

A handful of inmates stated their expertise of being arrested had turned them away from Donald Trump. “I stopped caring about politics because that’s what got me incarcerated,” stated one inmate, “and I don’t ever want to be a pawn in someone else’s game again.” Another stated he would by no means go to a different political rally in his life.

The reverse is true of Fellows. He stated the federal government had made an “enemy” by prosecuting him and that he rejected a plea supply from the federal government that may have resulted in a sentence of time served — which means, he would go free. “I just don’t negotiate with terrorists,” he stated. (The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., typically doesn’t focus on plea negotiations and declined to touch upon Fellows’ case.)

Others have gotten extra deeply invested within the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy idea and have even been writing letters to a put up workplace field that they’ve heard reaches Trump.

There have been deep divides over donations

An even deeper divide has grown across the subject of cash. Inmates use cash for gadgets on the jail commissary, time on the cellphone, payments again residence and, maybe most necessary, authorized help.

Many inmates had been keen to listen to in regards to the launch of the Patriot Freedom Project, which stated it could present monetary assist to Jan. 6 riot defendants and their households, together with money grants, items and authorized support.

Early on, the group raised large cash: The pro-Trump author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza donated $100,000. “These are people who have a very good, close to the ground assessment of who needs what,” D’Souza stated on his podcast, “so there’s no money going to administrative costs or any sort of rigmarole.”

toggle caption Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

“I hear he donates $100,000 to us,” remembers Fellows, who had arrived on the jail not lengthy earlier than the announcement. He stated he anticipated the funds to be distributed equally amongst all the jailed Jan. 6 defendants.

“I divided it by the amount of people in C2B, and I got all excited,” he stated.

But then Fellows stated he discovered the group, led by Cynthia Hughes of New Jersey, was going to select and select which defendants and households to assist.

The folks that have acquired support from the Patriot Freedom Project have praised the group effusively. “If Cynthia didn’t create the Patriot Freedom Project many families would have suffered,” the spouse of 1 inmate told NPR.

“I don’t know where we would be if we didn’t have that support,” stated the spouse of one other detainee.

By April 2022, the group announced it had raised nearly $1.2 million. But resentments have constructed among the many defendants who stated they didn’t obtain donations from the group.

“I personally have not gotten a dime out of it,” Fellows informed NPR, regardless that the Patriot Freedom Project featured Fellows’ photograph on its website till not too long ago.

Fellows will not be alone in his frustration. As NPR has reported, consultants in charity legislation stated the group offered some “red flags.” For instance, Hughes has disclosed a historical past of economic issues documented in authorized filings. The group’s board additionally initially consisted of simply Hughes, Hughes’ sister-in-law and Hughes’ son. After going through criticism, Patriot Freedom Project changed Hughes’ relations on the board, public records point out. Hughes stated, as of now, “I don’t have financial problems.”

Initially, most of the criticisms of the group simmered in group chats on the skin, or quiet conversations within the jail, as individuals hoped they had been subsequent in line for assist.

But after NPR’s reporting, a bunch of inmates organized and contacted NPR. In all, a dozen present and former inmates of C2B stated they wished the Patriot Freedom Project to be extra clear. Several weren’t keen to go on the document as a result of they had been involved about backlash. And defendants are sometimes reluctant to speak publicly, as a result of they fear their feedback could be used towards them in courtroom. But 5 individuals determined to go public with their criticism.

“The people that gave to Patriot Freedom Project believed that they were giving to help with the legal and financial cause for the men and women themselves. It wasn’t for [Cynthia Hughes] to select and choose,” stated Troy Smocks. Smocks’ photograph was additionally featured on the group’s website till not too long ago, regardless that he stated the group has not given him any cash.

toggle caption Department of Justice

Department of Justice

“The Patriot Freedom Project’s disbursement process is a disgrace to both donors and defendants alike,” Thomas Sibick stated in a statement. Sibick has pleaded not responsible to several charges, together with the alleged assault of Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone in the course of the riot.

Jacob Lang, who has pleaded not responsible to allegations that he assaulted police with a defend and a bat, praised Hughes and Patriot Freedom Project for offering assist to some households and defendants. “I truly commend Cindy for stepping up to the plate and helping out these patriot families when no one else was there for them,” he stated. But he agreed extra transparency was wanted so “everyone would sleep better at night.”

In the previous, the group has pointed to the “Statement of Activities” doc posted on its web site. That doc claims that the group has spent $665,000 on authorized support and monetary assist to defendants’ households. But that leaves almost half one million {dollars} but to be disbursed — a serious level of frustration as trials for a lot of defendants start.

Allegations of antisemitism and bullying come up

Several defendants stated Patriot Freedom Project had reacted “defensively” to their considerations.

Three sources, who requested anonymity as a result of worry of retaliation, claimed Hughes had mentioned taking authorized motion towards a Jan. 6 defendant for criticizing the group — one of many “patriots” referenced within the group’s identify. (Hughes didn’t reply to NPR’s questions on that declare.)

Ronnie Sandlin — who prosecutors allege breached the Capitol, smoked a joint within the rotunda, and tried to “rip” the helmet off a police officer — stated he was much more involved by the group’s “belligerent responses to any suggestion that they should be transparent with the fund.” (Sandlin has pleaded not responsible to all fees.)

A specific sore level for a number of the inmates of C2B is worry that donations are distributed by “favoritism.”

Hughes is personally shut to 1 defendant, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, whom she has described as an “adoptive nephew.” Hale-Cusanelli’s protection lawyer is definitely court-appointed, and so the federal government — not Patriot Freedom Project — pays for Hale-Cusanelli’s protection. But different inmates stated they had been involved they needed to “suck up” to Hale-Cusanelli to get entry to donations.

“Looking at where the money is and looking at the parties that don’t get along with him, I would say that there’s evidence to support that,” stated Fellows.

And Hale-Cusanelli is, by many accounts, a polarizing determine.

toggle caption Department of Justice

Department of Justice

Federal prosecutors have accused Hale-Cusanelli, a former Army reservist, of being a white supremacist and Holocaust denier. Hale-Cusanelli allegedly breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 however has not been accused of violence or property injury. He has pleaded not responsible however was detained earlier than trial as a result of a federal decide found that he posed a hazard to the neighborhood.

The allegations made by prosecutors are constant together with his conduct contained in the jail, in line with Smocks.

“He would sit at the table closest to his cell and draw antisemitic characters on the table,” stated Smocks. He in contrast the drawings to Nazi-style propaganda cartoons.

Smocks has a “lengthy criminal history,” according to prosecutors, and has beforehand been convicted of financial institution fraud, forgery and different offenses. Supporters of Patriot Freedom Project have prompt that undermines his credibility.

Seven different present and former inmates of the D.C. jail, nonetheless, agreed with Smocks and informed NPR that Hale-Cusanelli had made antisemitic feedback or drawings — comparable to depicting Jewish individuals as pigs and dropping an atomic bomb on Israel. The drawings had been “hateful and inflammatory,” stated one detainee. “It perpetuates a stereotype that I resent about Trump supporters being racist and intolerant, because we’re not.”

Still, sources contained in the jail stated Hale-Cusanelli had a bunch of supporters, partially, due to his connection to the Patriot Freedom Project. (Those supporters didn’t reply to NPR’s messages looking for remark.)

One detainee in contrast the scenario to “the movie Mean Girls, but with racist, antisemitic extremists.”

Jonathan Crisp, Hale-Cusanelli’s protection lawyer, stated the claims in regards to the supposed antisemitic drawings had been false however declined to remark additional.

Recently, the Patriot Freedom Project launched its personal podcast and appeared to handle the allegations towards Hale-Cusanelli. Jan. 6 defendant Kash Kelly, who’s Black, told Hughes that it was false to say anybody in C2B was a white supremacist. Neither Hughes nor Kelly specified precisely which individuals they had been speaking about. Kelly didn’t reply to a message from NPR looking for remark.

toggle caption Department of Justice

Department of Justice

Others near Patriot Freedom Project have prompt their critics are simply attempting to get an even bigger portion of the donated funds.

Fellows, for instance, has raised greater than $30,000 by way of the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo. He stated if individuals need to assist Jan. 6 defendants, they need to give on to people, not third-party teams.

“I think there’s enough evidence to warrant an investigation — a third-party audit,” stated Fellows. “And in the meantime, people should just honestly not donate to Patriot Freedom Project.”

State regulators in a handful of states have stated they’re trying into whether or not the group is complying with state charity registration necessities. On April 6, the California Department of Justice despatched a second letter to the group saying it should present data inside 30 days or probably lose tax-exempt standing within the state.

In response to NPR, Hughes didn’t straight reply to the criticisms from Jan. 6 defendants or reply particular questions.

“I started Patriot Freedom Project to help the J6 prisoners and their families,” Hughes wrote, partially, in an announcement to NPR. “Patriot Freedom Project will never stop fighting for these people, their families, and their children.” On the Patriot Freedom Project’s personal podcast, Hughes was extra defiant in her protection towards critics of the group, saying: “They don’t affect me because my work speaks for itself.”

Inside the jail, some inmates stated they’ve confronted blowback for talking to NPR and have been labeled “snitches” or federal informants. They stated they had been involved that the jail grievance system could possibly be used to retaliate towards them.

As trials transfer nearer and nearer, that strain has solely intensified.

NPR contacted the spokesperson for the D.C. Department of Corrections to ask how the division is dealing with the battle within the jail. The company didn’t reply.