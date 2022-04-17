In a first, India plans standalone renewable battery power bank

India is establishing a first-of-its-kind standalone renewable

battery energy financial institution envisaging an funding of Rs 2,000 crore to

make inexperienced power accessible on faucet for discoms and grid operators

throughout peak demand, however spike in costs of lithium — a key

ingredient for making batteries — and provide chain disruptions due

to the Russia-Ukraine battle could weigh on business response,

According to the tender floated by SECI (previously Solar Energy

Corporation of India Ltd), the federal government entity implementing

India’s photo voltaic and wind power plans, earlier this week, the undertaking

can have storage capability to provide 500MW for 2 hours, or

1,000MWh (mega watt hour), the renewable power ministry mentioned in a

assertion on Saturday.

Discoms can rent storage capability, which will probably be charged utilizing

renewable power, and draw energy to handle peak demand. The undertaking

is to be situated within the neighborhood of the Fatehgarh-III substation of

the interstate transmission system in Rajasthan. The undertaking will

be arrange on a build-own-operate foundation, with the developer being

liable for securing connectivity and essential permissions.

Land will probably be offered by the central transmission utility on a

right-to-use foundation. The developer has to make storage capability

accessible for 2 operational cycles per day, or two full

charge-discharge cycles a day.

SECI will offtake 60% capability for third-party leasing, whereas

30% will probably be earmarked by northern and nationwide grid operators for

their ancillary companies. But business representatives mentioned the

undertaking’s success will rely on viability hole funding from the

Centre, particularly since 500% enhance in lithium costs has made

batteries costly and can push up energy tariff unviable for

entities’ leasing capability.

But the ministry assertion mentioned the undertaking is aimed toward

offering assist for growing a market within the power storage

area. Currently, India is taken into account a low-priority market by

world battery makers, who’re specializing in the US and Europe that

are targeted on storage-based renewable power initiatives.

However, business representatives mentioned the timing will not be

splendid due to the unsure geopolitical scenario in east

Europe, which has effected world commerce and jacked up commodity

costs.

The authorities has set a goal of 4,000MWh of battery storage

capability as a part of the plan to extend penetration of renewable

power within the nationwide grid. A Central Electricity Authority report

on optimum technology capability combine envisages a battery storage

capability of 27,000MW, or 108,000MWh — primarily four-hour storage

— by 2029-30.