In a first, India plans standalone renewable battery power bank
India is establishing a first-of-its-kind standalone renewable
battery energy financial institution envisaging an funding of Rs 2,000 crore to
make inexperienced power accessible on faucet for discoms and grid operators
throughout peak demand, however spike in costs of lithium — a key
ingredient for making batteries — and provide chain disruptions due
to the Russia-Ukraine battle could weigh on business response,
Trend stories
citing TOI.
According to the tender floated by SECI (previously Solar Energy
Corporation of India Ltd), the federal government entity implementing
India’s photo voltaic and wind power plans, earlier this week, the undertaking
can have storage capability to provide 500MW for 2 hours, or
1,000MWh (mega watt hour), the renewable power ministry mentioned in a
assertion on Saturday.
Discoms can rent storage capability, which will probably be charged utilizing
renewable power, and draw energy to handle peak demand. The undertaking
is to be situated within the neighborhood of the Fatehgarh-III substation of
the interstate transmission system in Rajasthan. The undertaking will
be arrange on a build-own-operate foundation, with the developer being
liable for securing connectivity and essential permissions.
Land will probably be offered by the central transmission utility on a
right-to-use foundation. The developer has to make storage capability
accessible for 2 operational cycles per day, or two full
charge-discharge cycles a day.
SECI will offtake 60% capability for third-party leasing, whereas
30% will probably be earmarked by northern and nationwide grid operators for
their ancillary companies. But business representatives mentioned the
undertaking’s success will rely on viability hole funding from the
Centre, particularly since 500% enhance in lithium costs has made
batteries costly and can push up energy tariff unviable for
entities’ leasing capability.
But the ministry assertion mentioned the undertaking is aimed toward
offering assist for growing a market within the power storage
area. Currently, India is taken into account a low-priority market by
world battery makers, who’re specializing in the US and Europe that
are targeted on storage-based renewable power initiatives.
However, business representatives mentioned the timing will not be
splendid due to the unsure geopolitical scenario in east
Europe, which has effected world commerce and jacked up commodity
costs.
The authorities has set a goal of 4,000MWh of battery storage
capability as a part of the plan to extend penetration of renewable
power within the nationwide grid. A Central Electricity Authority report
on optimum technology capability combine envisages a battery storage
capability of 27,000MW, or 108,000MWh — primarily four-hour storage
— by 2029-30.