In a first, Pune’s GI-tagged figs exported from India to Germany

For the primary time, recent figs from Purandar taluka of

Maharashtra’s Pune district with GI tags have been exported to

Europe. The Purandar Highlands Farmers Producers Company (PHFPC)

has managed to efficiently export a consignment to Germany. The

export was facilitated by the Maharashtra State Agriculture

Marketing Board (MSAMB). Fresh figs from Purandar is very

perishable, has by no means been exported earlier than this.

Rohan Ursal, chairman of the FPC, stated the primary cargo was

despatched to Pilz Schindler GmbH, situated in Hamburg, Germany. He stated

the farmer producer firm has been working for the final two

months on bettering the shelf lifetime of the fruit. Fresh figs whereas

being a wealthy supply of vitamins, are extremely perishable; their

high quality deteriorates inside hours of being plucked. Over the final

two months, the FPC has been conducting trials with StePac, a

packaging answer firm from Israel, in addition to Bayer Crop

Sciences’ meals chain division. After making ready and following

particular protocols in packhouse checks, the figs might be preserved in

good situation for 15 days, Trend stories citing Financial

Express.

Following the success of this consignment, the farmer producer

firm intends to start engaged on full-fledged exports to Europe

later this 12 months and in addition faucet the Pan-Asian market, Ursal stated. The

firm can also be constructing its presence within the home market and

has been in a position to ship shipments out of Maharashtra by air

cargo to markets of Hyderabad and different areas. Established in

January 2021, Purandar Highlands has been working within the segments

of recent figs and custard apples. The firm has been sending figs

underneath the ‘Super Figs’ model title to seven states, together with Delhi,

Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Hyderabad. Sahyadri Farms

of Nashik, Tata Trent Hypermarket and different supermarkets are additionally

sourcing the fruit from Purandar Highlands.

At current, the FPC has been processing one tonne figs on a

every day foundation, and is working with 260 odd farmers. It intends to

develop operations to incorporate extra farmers, apart from inviting retail

chains to to arrange pack homes in Purandar Taluka, he stated. Turkey

is the most important producer of figs on this planet with 0.3 million

tonnes. The complete manufacturing of fig on this planet is roughly 1.26

million tonne.