In a first, Pune’s GI-tagged figs exported from India to Germany
For the primary time, recent figs from Purandar taluka of
Maharashtra’s Pune district with GI tags have been exported to
Europe. The Purandar Highlands Farmers Producers Company (PHFPC)
has managed to efficiently export a consignment to Germany. The
export was facilitated by the Maharashtra State Agriculture
Marketing Board (MSAMB). Fresh figs from Purandar is very
perishable, has by no means been exported earlier than this.
Rohan Ursal, chairman of the FPC, stated the primary cargo was
despatched to Pilz Schindler GmbH, situated in Hamburg, Germany. He stated
the farmer producer firm has been working for the final two
months on bettering the shelf lifetime of the fruit. Fresh figs whereas
being a wealthy supply of vitamins, are extremely perishable; their
high quality deteriorates inside hours of being plucked. Over the final
two months, the FPC has been conducting trials with StePac, a
packaging answer firm from Israel, in addition to Bayer Crop
Sciences’ meals chain division. After making ready and following
particular protocols in packhouse checks, the figs might be preserved in
good situation for 15 days, Trend stories citing Financial
Express.
Following the success of this consignment, the farmer producer
firm intends to start engaged on full-fledged exports to Europe
later this 12 months and in addition faucet the Pan-Asian market, Ursal stated. The
firm can also be constructing its presence within the home market and
has been in a position to ship shipments out of Maharashtra by air
cargo to markets of Hyderabad and different areas. Established in
January 2021, Purandar Highlands has been working within the segments
of recent figs and custard apples. The firm has been sending figs
underneath the ‘Super Figs’ model title to seven states, together with Delhi,
Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Hyderabad. Sahyadri Farms
of Nashik, Tata Trent Hypermarket and different supermarkets are additionally
sourcing the fruit from Purandar Highlands.
At current, the FPC has been processing one tonne figs on a
every day foundation, and is working with 260 odd farmers. It intends to
develop operations to incorporate extra farmers, apart from inviting retail
chains to to arrange pack homes in Purandar Taluka, he stated. Turkey
is the most important producer of figs on this planet with 0.3 million
tonnes. The complete manufacturing of fig on this planet is roughly 1.26
million tonne.