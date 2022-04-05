In a harsh lesson of war, Ukrainian children learn to tell toys from Russian explosives | CNN



Kharkiv, Ukraine

CNN

—



In a metro station in Kharkiv, a younger girl holds up a toy automobile, a stuffed bear and a juice carton to a gaggle of elementary school-age kids.

“These are objects we come across in our daily lives,” Julia Gorlenko, from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, explains. “They’re bright and colorful. But they can also be dangerous.”

She factors at a reproduction mannequin of a small plastic munition {that a} youngster may simply mistake as a toy. “This one can rip off your head, your hand or your leg.”

As Russia continues its weeks-long bombardment of Ukraine’s second largest metropolis, Kharkiv’s kids are getting a harsh lesson within the realities of battle.

Gorlenko is instructing them find out how to determine Russian explosives. The kids are given coloring-in workout routines that present them the distinction between a grenade and a small soccer, or a present field and a stick of dynamite.

“We used to play with all the toys in the sandpit,” says one of many kids, 6-year-old Semen, “but now I will be afraid to take them. If you take a toy out of the sandpit, (something) might explode.”

Gorlenko’s classes happen in a Soviet-era underground station, the place hundreds of terrified households have sought refuge since Russia’s invasion started on February 24.

Kharkiv, which sits simply 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border with Russia, has been bombarded with artillery shelling that has hit civilian websites together with colleges, residential buildings and retailers. The most spectacular strike was on the executive constructing in its central square simply over a month in the past however since then there was close to day by day shelling of residential areas throughout town.

Zeena Petukhova, 36, and her husband have been celebrating their daughter’s first birthday when their fifth-floor condo was struck by a mortar 4 weeks in the past. “We were eating cake when we heard a very unusual sound and we knew we had seconds to run to the corridor,” she says.

Zeena shielded her daughter, Alysa, and her husband lay over them each, “like a small pyramid. This is the only reason we survived,” she recollects. The home windows have been blown out by the explosion and the household has slept on this nook of the metro system ever since.

Some go away the shelter through the day however life above floor might be harmful. On Sunday, seven individuals died and 34 have been wounded – together with three kids – after an assault within the Slobidskyi district within the south of town. Residents instructed CNN individuals have been sitting on a park bench when a mortar landed close by.

Last Friday, Ukrainian officials said at the least 153 kids have been killed and greater than 245 kids injured within the nation through the battle. The Ukrainian normal prosecutor’s workplace stated it was nonetheless working to determine the overall variety of youngster casualties in a number of cities.

The assaults in Kharkiv have left this as soon as vibrant metropolis a ghost city.

A 3rd of Kharkiv’s 1.4 million inhabitants are thought to have fled town, officers say. Most retailers, workplaces and locations to eat are closed and there are few individuals or vehicles on the streets. After the night-time curfew, town is pitch black, the silence punctuated by the sound of artillery fireplace and air raid sirens.

Below floor, the sounds of battle are nonetheless inside earshot.

Babushka Liuda, 69, moved her household of 12 right down to the subway on the primary day of the battle. “We heard so many bombs that we didn’t know where to run or how to save ourselves,” she says. “At night there is still such a barrage … I wish I could live my old age in peace.”