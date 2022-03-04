In a synagogue turned bunker, Ukrainian Jews open doors to ‘all people’ | CNN



Uman, Ukraine

CNN

—

As air raid sirens blared within the small Ukrainian metropolis of Uman, about 125 miles south of the capital Kyiv, households crowded right into a makeshift bomb shelter beneath a central synagogue.

Before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine final week, the basement of the temple was used as a bathhouse for Jewish worshippers to do their ritual washing – or mivkeh – earlier than prayers.

But now, the Synagogue of the Breslover Hasidim is opening its doorways to all locals searching for shelter from the specter of Russian troops. Uman was hit by missile assaults on the primary day of the invasion, however has not seen any main combating but. Still, town is on edge, and remaining residents are making ready for the worst.

“We invite all the people, all Ukrainians, all Hasidic people, doesn’t matter who,” stated Irina Rybnitskaya, a lawyer for the US-owned basis that runs the synagogue. “We prepare this place especially for them, in order to hide (when) there is (an) alarm.”

The non permanent hideout is lined with wood benches and has been stocked with mattresses, blankets and scorching drinks. The residents have arrived carrying their valuables and luggage of clothes, in case they should camp out for days – or longer – within the shelter.

“It’s safe to be here, that’s why I am here,” stated Dasha Borscht, 16, a non-Jewish resident taking refuge within the basement.

The Jewish neighborhood in Uman is often busy with guests to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founding father of the Breslov Hasidic motion who died in 1810. Every yr in September, the streets flip right into a pageant scene, with tens of hundreds of Jewish pilgrims descending on the memorial complicated to have a good time Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new yr.

But since Uman got here beneath assault on the primary day of the Russian invasion on February 24, many residents have fled. Its outlets have been left shuttered and streets strewn with litter. Roadblocks run by Ukrainian troopers now guard the perimeter of town, with strict doc checks for each automobile passing by means of.

The Jewish group within the metropolis has dwindled from round 600 members to beneath lower than 60 for the reason that Russian invasion started, in keeping with the synagogue’s lawyer.

“All the people is afraid to be here,” stated Yehuda Turgiman, a worshipper on the synagogue. “Stop with the war, stop with the fighting, stop with the hate.”

Those left behind are those that can’t – or gained’t – depart their properties, together with some who keep out of spiritual conviction.

“I didn’t go to Bulgaria, because I believe Rabbi Nachman cares about us, and nobody can do something that God doesn’t want,” stated Shula, a worshipper on the synagogue who was born in Israel however has lived in Uman for 21 years. “Putin will not come here, and the soldiers will not come here.”

Other residents have determined to remain in Uman to combat again in opposition to the Russians.

Tzvi Arieli, a former soldier with the Israel Defense Forces who has lived in Ukraine for a decade, informed CNN that he’s serving to to coach civilians to make use of weapons and study fundamental fight first support. He stated most of them are businessmen, and so they have by no means held a weapon earlier than.

Every week in the past, taking over arms was unthinkable to most individuals right here. “We don’t have weapons, we don’t want to fight,” Turgiman stated.

The risk to Uman and its holy tomb was introduced into give attention to Tuesday, when a Russian assault on a Kyiv TV tower struck within the neighborhood of Babyn Yar shrine – a web site of mourning for greater than 30,000 Jew massacred there by Nazi killing squads in 1941, one of many worst mass murders of Jews in the course of the Holocaust.

“All the community, everybody, every person, was shocked,” stated Rybnitskaya. “I don’t know even how to explain the state of the (Jewish) community after this day.”

In a televised handle on Wednesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who’s Jewish, stated the assault was like “killing the Holocaust victims all over again,” including that the strike demonstrates Russia’s want “to erase our history. To erase our country. To erase all of us.” Zelensky’s personal kinfolk have been killed within the Holocaust.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed with out proof that the Ukrainian authorities is a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis” and has known as for the “demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state.”

But the Jewish group in Uman is adamant that Ukraine is a supportive place for them, and so they reject Putin’s claims of any risk from neo-Nazis. Over the last few years, the Rosh Hashanah new yr celebrations in Uman have grown to turn into the most important Jewish pageant exterior of Israel

“They don’t make us problem,” Turgiman stated.

“It was not antisemitism, I know it because we are usually taken care of,” Rybnitskaya added.

“I have been living here for seven months. They are amazing, very loving and very caring for the Jewish people,” stated Aviram Diamond from New York City.

In the makeshift bomb shelter beneath the synagogue, a 76-year-old ethnic Russian who went solely by her first identify, Iryna, sat clutching her luggage on one of many benches.

She stated Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is looking for to drive a wedge between spiritual communities – and likewise between Russians and Ukrainians. She was born in Ukraine, and has solely spoken Russian, however she stated, “Nobody ever prejudiced me here.”

“There was no difference between Russians and Ukrainians,” she stated. “We were all equal. We were never enemies.”