In April, it may cost R2,400 to drive from Joburg to Cape Town – just in petrol | Businessinsider

The petrol value may hit R24 in April, and the place it goes from there’s partially as much as Russia and Nato.

The record-high costs are making it fairly costly to drive between South Africa’s cities.

A one-way journey from Johannesburg to Durban will price the typical motorist R1,000. Go to Cape Town, and the value hits R2,400.

In April, one litre of petrol bought inland could cost R24.

Just what the value will really be stays to be seen. This week finance minister Enoch Godongwana alluded to “sensitive” discussions about efforts to at least temporarily blunt the impact of high oil prices as quickly as April, although he wouldn’t reveal any particulars.

What occurs after April is nearly anybody’s guess. When Europe decides not to boycott Russian oil, prices fall. When Nato is claimed to be engaged on plans to ship anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, costs rise. Serious oil merchants are critically suggesting that the oil price could hit $200 per barrel underneath the correct circumstances, successfully doubling the value of petrol in South Africa except the federal government does one thing drastic.

Hopes for the other, a sudden plummet in oil and so petrol costs, are very distant certainly. And there’s little time left for a radical change to make an influence on these planning on doing some severe long-distance driving in the course of the Easter holidays.

This yr, the normal trek to the seaside goes to harm.

Fuel effectivity varies wildly, with tiny city runabouts claiming to use under four litres of petrol to take you 100km, whereas you should purchase a new vehicle that will need 10 litres to do the same. Factoring within the excessive stage of SUVs on the highway and the state of older automobiles, SA’s official common petrol consumption is at 7.1 litres per 100km, and that’s what we utilized in our calculations.

Here’s what it would price to drive a few of South Africa’s favorite long-distance routes with petrol at R24 per litre.

Johannesburg to Durban: R1,000, plus R286.50 in tolls

Durban and Johannesburg are formally about 570km from each other, although you may add on a bit if you will and from Umhlanga, or Joburg’s northern suburbs.

That makes for almost 40 litres of petrol at common consumption, for not a lot underneath R1,000 in straight gasoline prices.

You can add in one other R286.50 for toll charges, except you might be keen to spend about an hour bypassing the toll gates. For many varieties of automobiles, that bypass method will prevent some cash, even at R24 for each further litre of petrol you burn, however consider wear-and-tear and you would be within the purple.

Johannesburg to Cape Town: R2,400, plus R205.50 in tolls

At the official 1,400km between the hearts of the Cape Town and Johannesburg metropolis centres, gasoline prices come to simply about R2,400 for the 100 litres of petrol the typical automobile will burn to get there.

Take the N1 with its tolls, and you’ll add R205.50 in money to that, earlier than factoring in meals for what’s a 15-hour journey in case you are decided – and the in a single day lodging you will must do it when you aren’t a masochist.

Johannesburg to Polokwane: R540, plus R191 in tolls

The common automobile ought to want a bit greater than 20 litres of petrol to get from Johannesburg to Polokwane, a distance of some 320km. At the anticipated R24 per litre, that involves R540 for the one-way journey.

Since the start of March, tolls on the quickest route between the 2 cities quantity to R191.

