In Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Raids, Focus On Luxury Watches, Bungalows

The Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the properties of 9 alleged middlemen

Bengaluru:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka’s Bengaluru raided 9 properties of alleged middlemen who’ve been influencing bureaucrats to do favours.

At least 100 officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, or ACB, in separate groups went to the properties of the alleged middlemen who used affect to entry officers of the Bengaluru Development Authority, sources have stated.

The ACB officers have seized luxurious watches, sun shades and high-end automobiles. The homes the ACB staff raided are a minimum of luxurious bungalows with costly fittings and materials, sources have stated.

The ACB additionally stated they’ve seized gold and diamond ornaments from the house of one of many accused, Mohan. These embody over 4 kg gold, 15 kg silver and 70 gram diamond.

Gold and silver objects seized from one of many accused’s residence

The Bengaluru ACB has seized costly objects from the properties of the alleged middlemen

A house of one of many alleged middlemen

One of the alleged middlemen has an indoor swimming pool in Bengaluru

A mini auditorium inside a bungalow of one of many accused

The residence of an accused within the ACB raid

“Today ACB Bengaluru City conducted searches at 9 different places pertaining to 9 middlemen, agents and touts who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt and illegal means, by exercise of their personal influence, thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bengaluru Development Authority,” the ACB stated in a press release.

The raids had been performed on the properties of those 9 accused: Raghu BN in Chamrajpet, Mohan at RT Nagar, Manoj at Domlur, Munirathna at Malthalli, Teju at RR Nagara, Aswath at KG Circle, Rama at BDA Layout, Laxmana additionally at BDA Layout and Chikkahanummaiah at Muddinapalya. All these areas are in Bengaluru.