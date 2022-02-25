In Call With Macron, Putin’s “Exhaustive Explanation” On Ukraine Invasion

Kremlin mentioned it was a critical and frank trade of views between Putin and Macron.

Moscow:

Russian chief Vladimir Putin held a “frank” cellphone dialog with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, the Kremlin mentioned, after Moscow despatched troops to invade its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

The leaders had a “serious and frank exchange of views” about Ukraine and Putin gave an “exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances behind the decision to conduct a special military operation” there, it mentioned in an announcement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)