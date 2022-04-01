In call with Putin, Erdogan calls for common sense, dialogue: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan known as for Russia and Ukraine to behave with frequent sense and preserve dialogue in a name along with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, his workplace mentioned on Friday.

Erdogan and Putin additionally mentioned peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officers in Istanbul this week. Erdogan mentioned the “positive and constructive” talks had raised hopes for peace, the Turkish presidency mentioned in an announcement.

“Erdogan, who stated that it was important for the sides to act with common sense and maintain dialogue, noted he wanted to cap off the peace efforts by bringing together Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday: Kremlin

Russia’s Gazprom exits German business amid row over pricing

MENA in ‘critical’ food security position with Ukraine war: World Bank official