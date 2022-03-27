In call with Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan stresses need for ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone name on Sunday {that a} ceasefire and higher humanitarian circumstances have been wanted following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, his workplace stated in a press release.

“Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region,” his workplace stated in a readout of the decision.

It added they agreed the subsequent spherical of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia can be held in Istanbul.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said the next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will happen in Turkey on March 28-30.

