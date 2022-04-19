In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Clash, Prime Accused In Police Custody: 10 Points

Delhi Police in the present day acquired the custody of Ansar and Aslam, prime accused in the Jahangirpuri clashes. Police have began questioning them to seek out particulars about the reason for the clashes.

The police are ready for name information of Ansar to probe whether or not he orchestrated the clashes or acted on somebody’s directions.

A historical past sheeter’s title has come up in the course of the investigation who allegedly supplied the gun to Aslam.

The police final evening arrested the person who fired a gun in the course of the clashes. He lives within the C block of Jahangirpuri and can be taken to courtroom in the present day. The police are attempting to get him below their custody.

20 groups of the crime department are reviewing video footage to catch the accused who have been a part of the clashes.

Delhi Police have arrested 24 folks, together with a lady and two minors. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana mentioned a search is on for all of the accused. “23 people have been arrested. They are from both communities. Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion,” he instructed reporters yesterday.

In view of safety, the police have divided the violence-hit space into 5 sectors. One Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police stage officer every has been assigned to those sectors. There is heavy police deployment within the space.

The police yesterday arrested Sonu Chikna AKA Younus, an accused who was caught on digicam firing photographs in the course of the Saturday conflict however had been lacking since. Trouble erupted within the space this morning when a police group, in search of Sonu, tried to query his household. When the group arrived at Sonu Chikna’s residence, his household and neighbours threw stones on the group. After the stone-pelting incident, extra Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been referred to as in.

Nine folks, together with eight police personnel and a civilian, have been injured within the clashes throughout a Hanuman Jayanti procession.