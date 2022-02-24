IN-DEPTH | Legislature falls short on public participation, say women activists | News24

In 2016, the Dullah Omar Institute, in partnership with a bunch of NGOs launched a four-year venture titled ‘Putting People in People’s Parliament’ (PPiPP) to check the general public participation framework in National and Provincial Legislatures.

When Phumeza Sibengile from Masiphakameni Local Development Agency in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape attended a committee assembly within the Eastern Cape Legislature, the expertise left her overwhelmed.

“When I’m at the legislature, it’s just a luxury for me, or a luxury place [and] if you don’t have status, you don’t belong there,” she stated. “It’s a place for political parties only, not for developmental issues, and I felt a huge social distance between us as the local people, towards the people who are working there,” she stated.

Sibengile shared her experiences throughout a webinar in November final yr the place activists and companion organisations of the ‘Putting People in People’s Parliament’ (PPiPP) venture shared insights from the venture.

Informing folks of their fundamental rights

PPiPP was launched in 2016 by the Dullah Omar Institute in partnership with a bunch of NGOs to check the general public participation framework in nationwide and provincial legislatures and finally solutions the query – What does Parliament appear to be for the atypical citizen? They did this by placing atypical residents in Parliament and among the provincial legislatures, and based mostly on a set of indicators, documented the experiences.

The venture labored in two provinces, one in all which was the Eastern Cape, and thru companion organisations, facilitated entry to committee conferences for a variety of activists in these provinces. Sibengile’s organisation offers data, training and counselling and works to enhance entry to justice and constitutional rights and is located roughly 4 hours away from the legislative hub in Bhisho.

She says her purpose is to tell folks of their fundamental rights, however it has not been straightforward.

“I don’t know what we can do because for us, and we are here to be the voices of the people. [But] when we go and ask for information, they view you as the competition, and we don’t want that competition because we are not competitors. They also view us as the watchdogs,” she stated, including that she typically appears like employees within the legislature act like they’re doing them a favour in offering data.

Sibengile additionally spoke about entry past the legislature, itemizing points she skilled when attempting to have interaction with native authorities. According to her, “gender, as a woman, is also a barrier to public engagement with government”.

“In our local municipality, as a female, it is a no-go area,” she stated.

Even if I simply go to ask for a easy doc, the Integrated Development Plan (IDP), I’m requested ‘who’re you, the place do you come from, do you’ve gotten an appointment?’ Sometimes you’re feeling you possibly can’t do something and… if you happen to do not belong to this standing, you then will not entry this.

Rules of engagement

Another participant, Nobuzwe Mofokeng from the Interchurch Local Development Agency in Uitenhage within the Eastern Cape, stated for her participating with Parliament felt one-sided.

“For me, it was that I was not listened to and that I should just listen,” she stated.

In one of many indabas we attended, we have been asking essential questions, however we ended up being ignored and our arms weren’t taken.

“When I googled public participation, it says that the government has a duty to facilitate public participation of the legislature in an open manner and hold plenary sittings in public. [There’s a] Constitutional duty to interact with the public and assist the public with access to basic services.”

Mofokeng stated one of many methods during which public representatives within the legislature work together with the general public is thru the constituency places of work. “But I’ve never had an MP or MPL calling a general meeting in my area. I’ve never seen any opportunity for the public to speak to them.

“I feel when persons are elected into authorities, they have to take off the cap of the political celebration and put on the cap of the federal government. Mofokeng stated at constituency places of work it must be concerning the public’s points on issues regarding authorities, not a political celebration. “[But],” she says, “in Uitenhage, it’s called the ANC office. In the constituency offices, why are they linked to a political party?” Mofokeng requested if which means that when she goes to the constituency workplace carrying an opposition celebration T-shirt, for instance, she won’t be handled as an individual, however as a celebration. “So for me, one of my recommendations is that the parliamentary office should be government offices, not political party offices.”

Partners in growth, not politics

Both Phumeza and Nobuzwe are concerned in rural-based organisations serving communities which might be typically far faraway from legislatures. Both ladies stress that what they actually need is to companion with authorities.

“I think when we met in this programme, we expected that maybe there will be a lot changing and we’ll see a lot of partnerships on these platforms, but it’s rare in our places,” stated Phumeza. “We just see more social distancing – disconnecting – and then, if I may say so, for us, we wanted to be a partner [and] be recognised as a partner in development, not a partner in politics.”

Nobuzwe echoed the feelings.

I feel authorities is lacking a possibility of working with NGOs. We are on the bottom, our ears are there. If we will work collectively, I feel we may do nice. This – the state, the legislature, and different arms of presidency – want to regulate their perspective and understanding of society and civil society organisations, significantly recommendation places of work as a result of, in an recommendation workplace, it will guarantee a responsive discharge of their duties.

In response to the suggestions, Andile Duka, Senior Manager Media Liaison for the Eastern Cape Legislature, stated that it will be unfair to generalise in terms of the conduct of legislature employees members.

“I am picking up that they don’t understand the difference between legislature and government. They talk about the two as if they are the same entities which they are not,” he stated.

“The Constitution empowers the legislature to make laws, conduct oversight over the government and encourage public participation in the affairs of the legislature, [while] constituency offices are linked to political parties represented in the legislature, but are not meant to be used as political tools and to serve members of a particular party. Their recommendation is pleasing, though, that they must be apolitical.

“I feel this is a chance for the legislature to have interaction with these folks to construct a greater understanding and dealing relationship sooner or later.”

– Lenina Rassool is a correspondent for the Womxn and Democracy Initiative, in collaboration with ParlyWatch, however is editorially unbiased.