In eastern Ukraine’s Donbas, Putin draws on an old playbook

Let’s first unpack the day’s occasions: Putin constructed his working day round a intelligent a little bit of political theater, convening a publicly televised assembly of his safety council on the Kremlin. Sitting at an almost-comical distance from his prime safety advisers in a garish, colonnaded corridor, Putin listened to arguments in favor of recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics.

Putin’s lieutenants have been keen to point out their zeal. Sergei Naryshkin, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, mentioned he helps recognizing the independence of the breakaway republics, however added that he supported their inclusion within the Russian Federation.

“We aren’t discussing this today,” Putin mentioned, with fun.

State tv abruptly ended the spectacle, with out Putin weighing in on the matter of recognition.

The Kremlin then tipped Putin’s hand: He could be asserting his choice to acknowledge the 2 separatist statelets in japanese Ukraine.

Drama resumed a short time later when Putin reappeared on tv with a televised handle.

But in that televised handle, he buried the lead. Rather than attending to the guts of the matter, Putin prefaced this main announcement with a lumbering, almost hour-long speech that traced the arc of twentieth century Soviet historical past, beginning with the October Revolution of 1917 and persevering with by means of the emergence of a sovereign and unbiased Ukraine from the ashes of the USSR.

Putin’s ardour for historical past is not any secret: Last summer time, the Kremlin lit a slow-burning fuse beneath Ukraine when he printed a greater than 5,000-word essay that, in essence, forged doubt on the legitimacy of Ukrainian statehood.

But the Kremlin chief’s historical past obsession has now introduced him into a brand new and extra heightened section of open battle with the West — and that confrontation threatens to flare right into a cataclysmic new conflict.

Professional historians could have their fingers full for a very long time deconstructing and debunking a few of Putin’s historic generalizations. But should you’ll pardon the distillation, it runs like this: Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks created the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic; Joseph Stalin expanded it after World War II by annexing territory that beforehand belonged to Poland, Romania and Hungary; after which Nikita Khrushchev (who led the Soviet Union in the course of the top of the Cold War), for some unknown cause, took away the Crimean Peninsula from Russia and gifted it to Ukraine. Et voila! Modern Ukraine is merely a fiction.

It’s straightforward sufficient to disagree, and hundreds of Ukrainians have fought and died for a rustic that Putin dismisses as some sort of administrative and territorial concoction of Soviet directors. So what does that must do with Donbas? Putin’s tendentious historic lecture on Monday appeared to barely contact on the present disaster. But the ghosts of historical past, it appears, nonetheless hang-out the Russian president.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 created a handful of “frozen conflicts” akin to Transnistria, a separatist state in Moldova, and the breakaway statelets of South Ossetia and Abkhazia contained in the territory of Georgia. In these conflicts, Russia has inserted itself as a “peacekeeping force” — no less than on paper. In follow, Russia has to various levels propped up shopper states that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries akin to Moldova and Georgia.

The similar playbook is being utilized in Donbas. Until now, earlier than recognizing the separatists, Russia maintained the fiction that separatists within the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics have been merely locals who had taken up arms to defend themselves in opposition to the Kyiv authorities, regardless of overwhelming proof that the rebels have been educated, geared up and led by Russia.

Now that fiction falls away. Russia is, in essence, brazenly taking a facet in what Putin beforehand — and thoroughly — known as the “intra-Ukrainian conflict.” Russia has brazenly taken a facet, and what which means for European safety is anybody’s guess.