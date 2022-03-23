In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine warfare and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources mentioned on Wednesday, the primary senior official to interrupt with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month in the past.

The Kremlin confirmed that the aide, Anatoly Chubais, had resigned of his personal accord. Chubais hung up the telephone when contacted by Reuters. The sources didn’t say the place he was.

Chubais was one of many principal architects of Boris Yeltsin’s financial reforms of the Nineties and was Putin’s boss sooner or later president’s first Kremlin job. He later ran large state companies below Putin and held political jobs, these days serving as Kremlin particular envoy to worldwide organizations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four weeks right into a warfare that has pushed 1 / 4 of Ukraine’s 44 million individuals from their properties, Russia has did not seize a single main Ukrainian metropolis or depose the federal government, whereas Western sanctions have ostracized it from the world financial system.

Russian forces have taken heavy losses, been frozen in place for no less than per week on most fronts and face provide issues and fierce resistance.

They have turned to siege techniques and bombardment, inflicting huge destruction and plenty of civilian deaths.

Read extra:

Germany says Russia’s gas payment in rubles demand constitutes ‘breach of contract’

Russia says sending international peacekeepers to Ukraine would be ‘very reckless’

US, Europe to announce new sanctions on Russia when Biden visits Brussels