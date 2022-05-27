IN FOCUS: How strawberry farms are threatening Spain’s wetlands

Standing in the midst of a stretch of land surrounded by dunes and pine forest, Juan Romero examines the cracked floor then stares on the dusty horizon.

“It’s dry… really dry,” the retired trainer mentioned on the enormous Doñana National Park in southern Spain, house to considered one of Europe’s largest wetlands, which is threatened by intensive farming.

“At this time of the year this should be covered with water and full of flamingos,” added Romero, a member of Save Doñana, a gaggle that has been preventing for years to guard the park.

Water provides to the park have declined dramatically attributable to local weather change and the over-extraction of water by neighbouring strawberry farms, usually via unlawful wells, scientists say.

The scenario might quickly worsen because the regional authorities of Andalusia, the place Doñana is situated, has proposed increasing irrigation rights for strawberry farmers close to the park.

It’s a battle pitting environmentalists towards politicians and farmers and the proposal to widen irrigation rights has drawn backlash from the EU, the UN and main European grocery retailer chains.

The cracked floor on the Doñana Natural Park in Ayamonte. Huelva, the province the place the park is situated, is the drought-prone. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The proposal would regularise practically 1,900 hectares (4,700 acres) of berry farmland at present irrigated by unlawful wells, mentioned Juanjo Carmona of the native department of the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

“For Doñana it would be a disaster,” he added.

The park, whose numerous ecosystem of lagoons, marshes, forests and dunes stretch throughout 100,000 hectares, is on the migratory route of hundreds of thousands of birds annually and is house to many uncommon species such because the Iberian lynx.

“Doñana is a paradise for migrating birds. But this ecosystem is threatened,” mentioned Romero.

The driving pressure behind the plan to increase irrigation rights is the conservative Popular Party (PP), which governs the southern area of Andalusia with the help of far-right get together Vox.

The plan’s destiny shall be determined after a snap ballot in Andalusia on June 19 however with each events using excessive within the polls the controversial proposal appears to be like set to go head.

A deer stands on a dune on the Doñana Natural Park in Ayamonte, Huelva, on May 19, 2022. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

‘Red gold’

Defenders of the proposal argue it would help those that unfairly missed out throughout a earlier regularisation of farms within the space put in place in 2014 beneath a Socialist authorities.

About 9,000 hectares of farms have been regularised however one other 2,000 hectares that began being farmed after 2004 have been deemed unlawful.

“This plan was badly done. It should have used 2014 as the cut-off date,” mentioned Rafael Segovia, a lawmaker with Vox in Andalusia’s outgoing regional parliament.

The proposed amnesty “does not present any danger for Doñana”, Segovia mentioned, including folks ought to keep in mind the “economic importance of the sector”.

Huelva, the drought-prone province the place the park is situated, produces 300,000 tonnes of strawberries a yr, 90 p.c of Spain’s output.

A farmworker at a strawberry greenhouse in Ayamonte, Huelva, the place most of Spain’s strawberries are produced. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Known regionally as “red gold”, strawberry farming employs some 100,000 folks and accounts for practically eight p.c of Andalusia’s financial output.

UNESCO, the UN’s cultural company, has designated the park considered one of its World Heritage websites and has referred to as for unlawful farms close to Doñana to be dismantled.

It has warned that the regional authorities’s plan would have an effect that will be “difficult to reverse”.

The European Commission has additionally weighed in.

It has threatened to impose “hefty fines” if any steps have been taken to extract extra water from Doñana park after a European court docket ruling final yr scolded Spain for not defending its ecosystem.

And round 20 European grocery store chains, together with Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury’s, despatched the regional authorities a letter urging it to desert the plan.

‘Ruin us’

Consumers could get the impression that each one strawberries in Huelva come from unlawful farms, mentioned Manuel Delgado, the spokesman of an affiliation that represents some 300 native farms.

“This situation will likely cause a major reputational problem,” he mentioned.

The group, the affiliation of farmers Puerta de Doñana, argues the plan to increase irrigation rights would “only serve the interests of a minority”.

“Water resources are limited,” mentioned Delgado, who fears farms shall be compelled to drastically scale back the quantity of land they domesticate attributable to an absence of water.

“That would ruin us,” he mentioned.

Backers of the plan, together with different bigger farmers’ associations, reject these issues.

“There is no water problem in Huelva, it’s a lie,” mentioned Segovia, the Vox lawmaker.

He mentioned water might be diverted to the province’s farms from the Guadiana River on the border with Portugal, an answer rejected as “not sustainable” by the WWF.

“When there is no rain, there is no rain everywhere,” mentioned the WWF’s Carmona, including Spain ought to as a substitute rethink its agricultural mannequin.

Passions are working excessive. Romero mentioned ecologists who oppose the plan have obtained dying threats.

“Without radical changes to curb the overexploitation of water resources, Doñana will be a desert,” he mentioned.