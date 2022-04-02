In-form Dylan Brown key for Eels in NRL

Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown’s sizzling NRL type might take the Eels to the subsequent stage, in keeping with coach Brad Arthur.

The 21-year-old Kiwi’s explosive mixture within the halves with NSW Origin halfback Mitch Moses lifted their facet to a well-known extra-time win towards Melbourne final weekend.

And Arthur has referred to as on Brown to proceed his kicking position to provide the facet one other dynamic.

“Rounds two and three have been good for him … we need him to do that for 25 weeks,” he stated.

“His strength is his running game … he has stepped up and had a few kicks on the weekend, he owned the shape.

“We do not need to be going via video games the place Mitch is the one one who can kick the soccer and get the form on.

“They don’t get experience form training, you get it from playing and having time with good players around them.

“He has Mitch there to assist him via, he has Gutho (Clint Gutherson) in behind him serving to him on a regular basis.”

Brown’s next test will be at CommBank Stadium in the form of St George Illawarra, who were uncompetitive in a 36-12 drubbing against Cronulla last round.

Coach Anthony Griffin said bringing the heat in the middle would be essential against the Eels.

“They put 28 factors on Melbourne and that’s onerous to do,” he stated.

“Their ahead pack, they’ve a State of Origin center there … they use numerous the sector with their assault as effectively.

“We need to control their middle obviously, and then our edge defence has to move pretty swiftly on them.”

Griffin stated George Burgess would mess around 50 minutes of NSW Cup after lacking final week, whereas Aaron Woods returns rather than the suspended Jaydn Su’A.

For the Eels, Ryan Matterson is called rather than Ray Stone, who ruptured his ACL final week within the technique of scoring the match-winning attempt.

“We shouldn’t need any extra to play for, but blokes like Ray Stone give everything to this club and this team the whole time he has been here … anything we can do to make his life easier, we need to do,” Arthur stated.