In freezing Afghanistan, aid workers rush to save millions – Times of India
Pul-E-Alam (AFGHANISTAN): A flickering flame of paper, rags and random twigs is the one warmth Gulnaz has to maintain her 18-month-old son heat, barely seen beneath his icy blanket as she begs on a bitterly chilly freeway on the street to Kabul.
The 70-kilometer (45-mile) stretch of freeway is flanked by snow-swept hills. Occasionally a driver slows his automotive and shoves an Afghani be aware into the 28-year-old girl’s naked, dirt-caked hand. She sits for hours on the freeway medium, positioned simply past a bump within the street that slows visitors.
Her 16-year-old sister, Khalida, sits close by. Both are hidden behind encompassing blue burqas. By the tip of the day, Gulnaz, who gave simply the one title, says they could make 300 Afghanis ($2.85). But most days it’s much less.
The Taliban’s sweep to power in Afghanistan in August drove billions of {dollars} in worldwide help overseas and despatched an already dirt-poor nation, ravaged by conflict, drought and floods, spiraling towards a humanitarian catastrophe.
But in current weeks it’s the bitter winter chilly that’s devastating essentially the most weak and has worldwide support organizations scrambling to save lots of thousands and thousands from ravenous or freezing as a result of they’ve neither meals nor gasoline. For the poorest the one warmth or technique of cooking is with the coal or wooden they’ll scrounge from the snowy streets or that they obtain from support teams.
“The extent of the problem now in Afghanistan for people is dire,” mentioned Shelley Thakral, spokeswoman for the World Food Program in Afghanistan. “We’re calling this a race against time. We need to get to families in very difficult, hard to reach areas. It’s winter, it’s cold, the snow.”
The price of the humanitarian effort is staggering. Thakral mentioned the WFP alone will want $2.6 billion this 12 months.
“Break that number down. That’s $220 million a month, that’s 30 cents per person per day, and that’s what we’re asking for. . . . We need the money because we need to reach people as quickly as we can,” she said.
Earlier this month the United Nations launched its largest single country appeal for more than $5 billion to help a devastated Afghanistan.
It’s estimated that roughly 90 percent of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are dependent on aid and the U.N. says nearly 3 million are displaced in their own country, driven from their homes by drought, war and famine.
In 2020 alone, 700,000 Afghans became displaced, many living in desperate conditions on the outskirts of cities, in parks and open spaces, wherever they could erect a makeshift shelter.
Gulnaz migrated to central Logar province from the northern province of Kunduz, where her husband had been a shoemaker. But his work dried up with war and the coming of the Taliban and “we have come here,” she said as she sat with her sister on the side of the highway linking Logar’s capital, Pul-e-Alam, with Kabul.
“We have no heat at home and every day whether it is raining or snowing we come and sit here,” she said.
In Pul-e-Alam, where temperatures in January and February can drop to lows of minus-16 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Fahrenheit), thousands of men and women line up in the bitter cold to collect a World Food Program ration of flour, oil, salt and lentils.
The WFP surveyed the city for the neediest, giving each a voucher to collect their rations, but word spread quickly through the snow- and mud-covered streets that food was being distributed and soon scores of men and women pushed and pleaded for rations. Fights broke out among some in the crowd and security forces tried to cordon those without vouchers off to one side.
Each day for a week this month the WFP distributed rations to as many as 500 families a day, said Hussain Andisha, who manages the distribution. Most people in Logar province are desperate, he said.
As he spoke, four women in burqas slipped past the men at the gate taking vouchers. None had a ration card, but they pleaded for food. One woman, who gave her name only as Sadarat, said her husband was a drug addict — a devastating problem that has mushroomed in the past two decades, with as many as 1 million people, or 8% of Afghanistan’s population, counted as addicts, according to the U.N. Afghanistan produces over 4,000 tons annually of opium. the raw material used to make heroin.
“I don’t know where he is. I have no food for my children. Please I need something,” she mentioned.
Like tons of of hundreds of Afghans, poverty and battle drove Sadarat and her 5 kids from their rural dwelling in Logar province’s Charkh district to the capital, 38 kilometers (24 miles) away.
Shouting from behind Sadarat, one other ladies, Riza Gul, mentioned she has 10 kids and a husband who earns lower than $1 a day as a laborer on the times he can discover work.
“What can we do? Where can we go?” she pleaded.
Andisha mentioned the January distribution would supply staples to 2,250 households in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of roughly 23,000 individuals. Already the WFP has surveyed the seven districts of Logar province and begun distribution in 4. Roads are deep in snow and passage for the tons of of vans transporting the meals is gradual going and will be treacherous.
