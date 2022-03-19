In Goa, Blame Game Begins Between Congress And Ally Over Poor Poll Performance

Congress received 11 seats in Goa, a lack of six seats in comparison with 2017.

Panaji:

A blame sport started between Congress and ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) over the poor present within the current polls as BJP seems set to return to energy once more within the coastal state.

The BJP received 20 out of the overall 40 seats within the Goa elections and secured the assist of MGP and three Independents. The BJP is but to stake a declare to type the subsequent authorities, which will likely be its third straight time period.

A disagreement broke out after Congress’ North Goa district president Vijai Bhike mentioned that tying up with the GFP for polls was a unsuitable resolution on a part of Congress.

“I think we made a wrong decision by tying up with the Goa Forward Party as the alliance did not benefit Congress in any way but another party took advantage of it,” Mr Bhike told reporters at Saligao constituency in North Goa on Friday.

He alleged GFP chief Vijai Sardesai failed to win the Mayem and Mandrem seats for the party candidates. The GFP’s vote share fell to 1.8 per cent in the 2022 polls from 3.5 per cent in 2017, he said.

In the recently-concluded elections, results for which were declared on March 10, BJP won the maximum 20 seats, Congress 11 (a loss of six seats compared to 2017), GFP 1 (loss of two seats), Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (2), AAP (2), Revolutionary Goans (1), and Independents 3.

GFP candidates Santosh Kumar Sawant (Mayem) and Deepak Kalangutkar (Mandrem) slammed Bhike on Saturday.

“One should recall that GFP president Vijai Sardesai had given a call for forming Team Goa (alliance) against BJP in 2020. However, Congress leaders didn’t act on it until Sardesai met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and the alliance was forged for the 2022 polls,” Kalangutkar said.

He said that even after Sardesai met with Rahul Gandhi, local leaders of Congress kept on saying that the “alliance is yet to be announced”, which created doubts concerning the tie-up.

“We condemn the statement of Bhike. I doubt whether Bhike is making such a statement after consulting his senior party leaders or is being dictated by someone else,” Mr Kalangutkar mentioned.

Mr Sawant mentioned that the folks of Goa wished to defeat BJP however the division of votes helped the saffron social gathering.

“If the alliance had been forged one-and-a-half years ago, the results would have been different,” he mentioned.

Questioning the ‘delay’ by the BJP in forming a brand new authorities in Goa, Congress had mentioned a day earlier than that it was prepared to contemplate all potential options to maintain the saffron social gathering away from energy.

A bunch of BJP legislators, nevertheless, asserted that the social gathering will stake a declare to type authorities within the subsequent 4 or 5 days.