In Goof Up, Kerala Traffic Police Fine Car Owner For Wearing Helmet Wrong

The goof up appears to have occurred in the course of the registration of the bike. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

In an obvious goof up by the Kerala Traffic Police, a automotive proprietor has been fined Rs 500 by it for not carrying a helmet correctly — an amusing incident however an issue for the particular person affected as he now has to method the authorities to get the error corrected.

Ajith A, who owns solely a Maruti Alto automotive, obtained an disagreeable shock lately — a challan of Rs 500 from the Kerala Traffic Police for “driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective head gear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)”.

This is what the challan dated December 7, 2021 said and as proof of the identical, the challan exhibits two individuals driving a motorbike with the pillion rider not carrying a helmet.

At the identical time, the challan additionally signifies that the car class as ‘motor automotive’ and the registration quantity is that of Ajith’s automotive — KL21D9877.

The goof up appears to have occurred because the registration of the bike, picture of which is hooked up to the challan, seems to be KL21D9811.

Ajith, nonetheless, instructed media that he has determined to file a grievance with the Motor Vehicles Department to handle the problem.

When contacted, police mentioned it could possibly be the results of a clerical or typographical error when the registration quantity was being entered within the system.

