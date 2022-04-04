In Grammys Speech, Ukraine’s Zelensky Talks Of “Silence Of Ruined Cities”

Grammys 2022: President Zelensky appealed to viewers to assist Ukrainians “in any way you can.”

Las Vegas:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a shock look on the Grammys in Sunday, urging assist for his nation and asking the trade’s high artists to “fill the silence” introduced by battle with music.

Zelensky delivered his pre-taped message forward of a efficiency from John Legend of the track “Free,” joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelensky stated.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals — even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

“We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound,” he stated.

“On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story.”

His look on music’s largest night time within the United States comes as international outrage at accusations of Russian battle crimes in Ukraine mounts, with the invention of mass graves and corpses in cities close to Kyiv.

Zelensky has straight blamed leaders in Moscow for the “torture” and “killings” of civilians.

“Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can — any, but not silence,” he stated in his Grammy message. “And then peace will come.”

“To all our cities the war is destroying — Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others: They are legends already, but they have a dream of them living, and free.”

“Free like you, on the Grammy stage.”

