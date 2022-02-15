In Gurgaon Collapse Case, Builder Charged With Causing Death

Gurgaon constructing collapse: Two girls have been killed within the collapse. (File)

Following aggressive protests by residents of an residence constructing that collapsed partially final week, the police in Gurgaon have filed a case in opposition to its builder for culpable murder, in keeping with officers.

A senior officer confirmed on Tuesday that the cost has been added to the primary FIR registered in reference to the February 10 incident at Bajghera police station.

After recording the assertion of Rajesh Bhardwaj, the husband of Ekta Bhardwaj, who died after a portion of a tower at Chintels Paradiso collapsed, the Bajghera police added Section 304(2) (culpable murder not amounting to homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR, the officers mentioned.

Earlier, the FIR was lodged underneath sections 304-A (inflicting dying by negligence) and 34 (widespread intention) of the IPC.

However, quickly after the residence residents demanded that the builder be charged for homicide and held protests to press their demand.

On February 12, the police had filed one other FIR in opposition to realty agency Chintels India and its development contractors on a grievance by Gurugram district’s Town and Country Planner R S Bath.

Two girls have been killed within the collapse. The eating room flooring of a sixth-floor residence got here down first, triggering the collapse of roofs and flooring immediately underneath it, until the primary flooring, in keeping with officers.

