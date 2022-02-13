In Gurgaon’s High-Rise Collapse That Killed 2, Grave New Charges By Cops

The incident occurred on the “Chintels Paradiso” venture at Sector 109, Gurgaon in Haryana.

New Delhi:

Days after the partial collapse of a residential tower in Gurgaon killed two individuals, the police have filed a brand new case based mostly on a grievance by the district city planner questioning the authenticity of certification concerning constructing design and construction.

A case underneath numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code referring to dishonest, forgery and felony conspiracy has been filed towards a number of people together with Chintels India Managing Director Prashant Solomon.

“The mishap has proved that the certificate of Structure Engineer and Proof Consultant and work of Contractor is not credit worthy and rather fraudulent,” the FIR mentioned.

The Structure Engineer, Design Consultant, Architect and contractor firm have been named within the FIR.

It additionally names “persons who were getting major addition/alterations on 6th floor as per local enquiry”.

A big chunk of the sixth ground of tower D had fallen all the way in which to the primary ground, killing two ladies.

Realty agency Chintels India had on Friday mentioned the corporate is cooperating with the native authorities on the “unfortunate” incident and would conduct a structural audit of the complete venture.

The incident occurred on the “Chintels Paradiso” venture at Sector 109, Gurgaon in Haryana.

Mr Solomon had earlier tweeted that based on preliminary investigations, they got here to know that the mishap occurred throughout renovation work by a contractor being carried out by a resident in his residence.

“We had conducted a structural audit last year when complaints first came. We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support,” he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had tweeted on the day of the accident that he was personally monitoring the scenario.

Gurgaon-based Chintels India has developed many housing and business tasks within the Dwarka Expressway space.