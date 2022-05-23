In Japan, PM Modi Meets Softbank Chief, Pitches For Investments

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day go to to attend a summit of the Quad leaders.

Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Softbank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to debate the Japanese funding agency’s future participation in Indian expertise, vitality, finance and R&D sectors.

“Further propelling Japanese investments in India…PM @narendramodi met Founder @SoftBank_Group Masayoshi Son and commended Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Mr Bagchi additional stated, “Discussions focused on Softbank’s future participation in India in technology, energy, finance, R&D, etc”.

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day go to to attend a summit of the Quad leaders on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

SoftBank is likely one of the main buyers in startups in India and has backed massive ventures, similar to Paytm and Policybazaar, which at the moment are listed on the Indian inventory markets.

It has additionally invested in different startups similar to Oyo Hotels & Homes, Delhivery and Unacademy, amongst others.