In Kooyong and Goldstein, a last-ditch effort to save former Liberal strongholds from going teal

In Camberwell, Ryan forged her vote at Hartwell Primary School, posing for images with energised supporters handing out her how-to-vote playing cards. After marking her vote, she kissed the paper and crossed herself earlier than stuffing it into the poll field. Ryan mentioned she felt like she had left nothing within the tank along with her marketing campaign. Independent candidate Monique Ryan voting at Hartwell Primary School. Credit:Simon Schluter “It’s a big day for Australia, it’s a big day for Kooyong. We’re feeling really positive and energised,” she mentioned. At Surrey Hills, Kooyong voter Irena mentioned she was supporting Frydenberg, however didn’t thoughts if Ryan managed to beat him: “I’d actually like to vote for both of them,” she mentioned.

Loading Another voter, Lisa, was pleased to present her causes for voting for Ryan, though she wasn’t positive if the candidate had achieved sufficient to win over such a storied Liberal voters. “I think she’s a breath of fresh air, climate change, accountability, women – she’s got a lot going for her,” she mentioned. In Kew East, Mike Ricketts mentioned he was voting for Frydenberg as a result of he offered stability, though he touched on one of many treasurer’s largest hindrances in retaining the seat: Scott Morrison. “He’s a great guy and despite the fact I don’t particularly like the prime minister, I just think he’s a good guy for the future,” he mentioned.

The climate warmed up later within the afternoon, but it surely was nonetheless barely frosty at Beaumaris Secondary College, the place each Liberal Tim Wilson and unbiased Zoe Daniel have been a couple of metres other than one another shaking fingers with Goldstein voters. The sales space was a reasonably good one for Wilson in 2019, with over 60 per cent of the first vote, and he was telling blue-shirted Liberal volunteers that if he misplaced “Bowie”, then he was in huge hassle. Tim Wilson glances at unbiased candidate Zoe Daniel as she campaigns at Beaumaris Secondary College on Saturday. Credit:Chris Hopkins Voters The Sunday Age spoke to this time round have been backing Wilson once more, regardless of Daniel’s momentum and robust promoting presence. “I don’t think Australians realise just how well off we are,” mentioned Liberal voter Steve. “It’s easy to criticise from the cheap seats, but the Liberals are doing a pretty good job, all things being equal.”

Loading While she had voted for different events up to now, Frances mentioned she didn’t like Daniel’s “in your face” marketing campaign and could be voting for the extra “down to earth” Wilson. “I think he’s got the right economics and so forth, doing more for the area,” she mentioned. Wilson mentioned he was assured he would stay the member for Goldstein after Saturday. “The feedback has been amazingly positive, Liberal voters are sticking with us,” he mentioned.