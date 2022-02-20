In last-ditch bid, Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron known as Russian chief Vladimir Putin on Sunday in regards to the scenario in Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, his workplace mentioned.

The name, which lasted 105 minutes, got here two weeks after Macron went to Moscow to influence Putin to carry again from sending troops massed on the border into Ukraine.

It represented “the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine,” the Elysee mentioned forward of the dialog.

The name got here a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed Macron that he wouldn’t reply to what he known as Russia’s “provocations,” in accordance with the Elysee, and remained open to “dialogue” with Moscow.

But in a speech to the Munich Security Conference he additionally known as on western governments to cease what he mentioned was “a policy of appeasement” in direction of Putin.

After the dialog with Putin on Sunday, Macron went on to speak with Zelensky on the phone, the French presidency mentioned.

