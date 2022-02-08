In Leaked Video, US Stealth Jet Slams Carrier Deck In South China Sea

The US Air Force’s F-35C crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in South China Sea

New Delhi:

A leaked video exhibiting the crash of the US Air Force’s most superior fighter jet on the deck of an plane provider within the South China Sea has surfaced on the web discussion board Reddit.

The grainy video uploaded by a Reddit person exhibits a flight deck digicam on the USS Carl Vinson capturing the ultimate moments earlier than the F-35C stealth fighter jet slams the deck.

The influence destroys the tail stabiliser, the left wing come off and the jet hit the deck nostril first. The rear part of the jet is burnt with hearth ignited by the gasoline tanks close to the wings.

Seven US army personnel had been injured within the incident on Monday.

“The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the US Navy mentioned in a press release. “The pilot is in stable condition. There were seven total sailors injured,” it mentioned.

The F-35C jet is made by Lockheed Martin. Two US Navy provider strike teams, led by the USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln started operations within the South China Sea final week. The carriers entered the disputed sea for coaching as Taiwan reported a brand new Chinese air power incursion on the prime of the waterway.

As the US Navy’s first stealth fighter and the world’s solely fifth-generation, long-range stealth strike fighter, the F-35C was designed and constructed explicitly for plane provider operations. The F-35C can also be operated solely by the US Navy. It prices roughly Rs 884 crore per plane.