In Letter To Agency, Mumbai Ex-Cop Wants To Turn Approver Against Ex-Minister

Sachin Waze is at present in judicial custody within the Antilia bomb scare episode. (File)

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he needs to show an approver in a cash laundering case registered by the central company towards former Maharashtra dwelling minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

Mr Waze, at present in judicial custody within the Antilia bomb scare episode, can also be an accused within the cash laundering case wherein Mr Deshmukh has been arrested.

“I am willing to make truthful and voluntary disclosure of entire facts known to me regarding above referred matter before a competent magistrate,” Mr Waze stated in his letter to Tassin Sultan, Assistant Director, ED.

“I request you to kindly treat this application for granting me pardon u/s 306, 307 of the CrPC,” the previous assistant police inspector stated. Sections 306 and 307 of the CrPC cope with powers of a courtroom to grant pardon to an confederate in a criminal offense.

In a associated improvement, the ED on Wednesday opposed Mr Deshmukh’s bail plea earlier than a particular courtroom in Mumbai, saying it is fully devoid of deserves and liable to be rejected.

On January 28, the particular courtroom took cognisance of a supplementary charge-sheet filed by the ED towards Mr Deshmukh (71), his two sons and others within the cash laundering case. The 7,000-page supplementary charge-sheet was filed in December final 12 months.

Prior to that, the probe company had filed a charge-sheet towards 14 accused, together with Mr Deshmukh’s personal secretary (an extra collector-rank officer) Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde, in the identical case.

Mr Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1 final 12 months and is at present in judicial custody.

The probe company launched a probe towards Mr Deshmukh after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR towards the NCP chief on April 21, 2021, for alleged corruption.

The ED’s case is that whereas serving as state dwelling minister, Mr Deshmukh, by then-assistant police inspector Waze (who was dismissed from service after arrest within the ‘Antilia’ bomb scare case final 12 months), collected Rs 4.7 crore from numerous bars and eating places in Mumbai.

The cash was then laundered and routed to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an academic belief managed by the Deshmukh household, the ED has claimed.

Meanwhile, the ED opposed Mr Deshmukh’s bail plea within the particular courtroom.

“It is further submitted that the Applicant is not entitled to interim bail as well as there is sufficient material against Deshmukh, which shows his complicity in the crime,” the ED stated in a reply to the previous minister’s bail utility.

