In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end Ukraine war: Elysee

Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t present a willingness to finish a conflict with Ukraine throughout a name on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French presidency official stated.

The French and German leaders reiterated their name for an instantaneous ceasefire in Ukraine as a situation for full negotiations, the official stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officers stated that heavy shelling and threats of Russian air assaults have been endangering attempted evacuations of determined civilians from encircled cities and cities elsewhere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Russia was sending in new troops after Ukrainian forces had put 31 of its battalion tactical teams out of motion in what he referred to as Russia’s largest military losses in many years.

He stated 500-600 Russian troops had surrendered on Friday alone and that about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed for the reason that battle started. It was not attainable to confirm his statements.

Read extra:

Russia kidnaps mayor of Ukraine city violating international law: President Zelenskyy

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskyy

Putin slams ‘flagrant’ violation of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces