Europe

In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham9 hours ago
0 Less than a minute


Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 individuals, displacing 55,000 and devastating the drought-hit island’s agricultural heartland, main the UN to warn of a worsening humanitarian disaster.

The cyclone first hit a sparsely populated agricultural space within the nation’s east on Saturday, earlier than later weakening. The jap metropolis of Mananjary was “completely destroyed,” a resident named Faby stated.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham9 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button