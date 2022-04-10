In Mariupol maternity ward basement, babies are born in the middle of the war

Next to a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Russian tanks could be heard firing on Saturday 9 April. The flooring, which have turn out to be too harmful, are empty. It is within the basement that, for greater than a month, kids have been born in the midst of the conflict. Since the start of the battle, there have been 26 births and one baby has not survived. In a basement with no gentle, 100 persons are crammed collectively. Among them are younger moms with their infants.