In ‘Mothercoin’, the labor of love transcends borders

toggle caption Courtesy of Elizabeth Cummins Munoz

When Elizabeth Cummins Muñoz had her eldest baby, in 2000, she began spending loads of time on the playground. There have been loads of different children at this playground, in Houston, the place Muñoz lived, however a lot of them weren’t there with their dad and mom. They have been there with their nannies.

Muñoz bought speaking to these nannies – about their lives, their jobs, and the way they ended up in Texas. They have been all girls, and most, immigrants. Those conversations shaped the early foundation for Muñoz’s new ebook Mothercoin: The Stories of Immigrant Nannies. The ebook, which got here out this month, is the results of greater than a decade spent interviewing Mexican and Central American girls who got here to Houston to be care employees in personal houses. Coming to Texas, a lot of these girls have been compelled to depart their very own households – their very own kids – behind.

Mothercoin examines the distinctive place that immigrant nannies embody, the facility dynamics they navigate, and the results of undervaluing a workforce on which the remainder of the nation so essentially relies upon. Muñoz writes, “When love is elevated and labor is compensated, mothering for pay becomes a complicated proposition.” So, she in the end asks: What is a mom price?

I spoke to Muñoz about her new ebook, at a second when many are considering extra critically about care, and the way a lot we rely on it. Our dialog has been edited and condensed for readability.

Something we discuss lots about on Code Switch are the implications of language. There’s the concept of “women’s work” and “the help.” What does the way in which we discuss these ideas say about our societal values?

Unpaid labor is feminized within the U.S. as a result of it has to do with worth, actually, which is type of the core theme of the ebook. This all type of comes out of the nineteenth century cult of domesticity, and the concept the house is that this form of haven from the heartless world. There’s this actually strict fashionable dichotomy between the personal and the general public, the place the personal is that this feminized world of emotion and morality, and the general public is that this masculine transactional world of cash and energy.

And the falseness of that divide is so clear. The nanny carries it on her again when she walks into your property. She’s there to do the labor that has been coded as female and non-economic and selfless and a labor of affection to be able to present materially for her circle of relatives. And I truly suppose we have labored actually laborious to not change our language to mirror that. Because if we did, we must confront it. If we known as the nanny or the housekeeper our worker, we might have to consider labor legal guidelines. We would have to consider Social Security. We would have to consider what the tasks of an employer are to her worker. If we known as diaper-changing and peanut butter and jelly sandwich-making “productive labor,” we must depend that within the GDP. We must take it under consideration after we develop social coverage round work and childcare and paid parental depart. It requires a wholesale restructuring of the way in which our society fulfills its duty to breed itself.

So as a substitute, we search for “help.” I’m the mother, however I am unable to actually do it on their own. So I’m simply going to get a bit “help.” But what occurs if you ask the assist how they’re doing it? It’s not fairly. It has actually devastating penalties for their kids and for our youngsters who watch it occur – for the kids within the dwelling to see these inequalities reproduce and are silenced after they attempt to identify it.

One of the individuals you interview is a girl from El Salvador known as Sara. Can you inform me a bit about her?

Sara, I met within the park and she or he was very keen to speak. She is from a really poor city in El Salvador – rural space, no operating water, no electrical energy. From the time she was about seven years outdated to the time she was fourteen, her dad and mom have been away within the United States, working and sending cash dwelling. And she actually felt that absence. She was the oldest. She had two sisters. She understands all of her household’s trajectory, each as a household and as people, when it comes to that option to migrate.

Her story is exclusive, but in addition shared in some ways by loads of others. So when she was fourteen, she migrated and commenced making a life for herself right here in Houston, working together with her mom, cleansing houses, not going to high school. When she was fifteen, she married, after her quinceañera, a person who’s ten years older than her. And by the point I met her – I believe she was twenty-two – she had two kids of her personal. And she actually struggled together with her expertise as a working mom, working lengthy hours for little or no pay and being away from her kids.

And she understands all that, in some ways, as an analogous expertise to what she and her sisters knew as kids. One of her two youthful sisters could be very resentful of their mom for leaving. This sister takes care of Sara’s younger baby whereas Sara is working. And the younger baby, after I spoke together with her, had begun to actually specific loads of anger and loads of resentment at her mom’s absence. At the identical time, her mom’s work had purchased them a home and footwear and books, and her mom’s option to be right here was providing them alternatives that they’d not have had.

It’s fascinating – such as you mentioned, these are girls who, like their moms, have to depart their international locations and in lots of circumstances their kids behind to be able to present their households with a greater life. And caretaking as a nanny turns into a manner for them to try this. Talk to us a bit extra on the way you noticed household roles taking up new meanings.

It’s laborious to know the place to start, and I are likely to default to lecturers and analysis. But I really feel prefer it could be extra compelling to suppose when it comes to tales. And I’ll truly name on a distinct lady who I name Pati, as a result of I believe her story occurs type of on the coronary heart of the areas that you just carry up. Because it isn’t nearly what it means to be a daughter or a mom if you’re separated – it is also what it means to be a full-time caregiver to a toddler who isn’t yours.

Tell me about Pati.

Pati can also be from El Salvador. When she was 5 years outdated, her father deserted the household. Her mom tried, for a few yr, to work and dwell at dwelling however simply could not discover the employment she wanted to help a household of 4 children. And so she went north and left the kids.

And Pati describes loads of the same emotions as Sara does. I believe she was nineteen when she selected emigrate north. When she reunited together with her mom, she describes how laborious it was to say, “I love you,” and to hug her. And it was this actually emotional necessary factor for her, of, Why cannot I inform my mother I like her? Why cannot she inform me she loves me?

Shortly after Pati arrived within the U.S., her mom helped her discover a job as a nanny. At this level, Pati’s mother is driving Pati to work, and on the way in which they’re dropping off the youngest son within the household for whom the mom has labored, at that time for round 15 years. When her mom drives as much as {the teenager}’s faculty, he hops out of the automobile and reaches in and hugs her and Pati’s mother says, “Bye, have a good day, I love you.” The best factor on the planet.

When Pati’s telling me this, she simply breaks down.

The sociologist Arlie Hochschild talks about one thing she calls “a global heart transplant.” At its core, it is this actuality that if you give direct care – if you’re caring for a bodily particular person, day in, time out – there is a bonding that occurs. And what meaning is that if you’re not caring for somebody day in, time out, as a lot as you like them – as dedicated as you’re to them – that bonding would not occur.

What Pati noticed that morning was the proof that that transplant had occurred. She was coping with all of those complicated feelings the place she revered and cherished her mom, and understood her resolution to depart El Salvador, however missed her terribly and was confused by the truth that they have not created a relationship that will permit them to hug and kiss one another so simply. It was additionally difficult by the truth that, by the point Pati’s telling me the story, she herself had completely fallen in love with the kids she takes care of. So she is aware of what her mom was experiencing all that point.

How can nannies be employed responsibly and ethically? Or, how will we deal with them equitably in order that the job they rely on continues to help them?

Care employees are supporting, in lots of circumstances, prolonged household again dwelling, and their company of their private lives adjustments due to it. That’s necessary to acknowledge and necessary to consider. So after we look inside this business, and we uncover this hornet’s nest of issues, we’re actually exposing these unsustainable methods round immigration and parenting and baby care. And on the finish of the day, it typically goes to return down to at least one lady using one other lady in shut proximity, having that relationship with one another and making an attempt to barter that energy differential. So what can we do?

There’s lots that we are able to do to manage the business and to teach employers and others in regards to the labor legal guidelines that apply to those conditions, whether or not somebody is documented or not. And there’s lots that we are able to do to shore up the damaged methods that create the necessity, significantly round parental depart and baby care. But what can these two girls do? I believe, deal with one another with dignity. Treat the work as employment. Acknowledge your function as an employer, quite than a client.

Beyond that, I’m a giant advocate for listening. I used to be requested lately, how can an employer help a nanny with kids who’s a working mom? And one of many instant responses that come to thoughts is, effectively you’ll be able to ask her what she wants, as a result of chances are high she’s thought actually laborious about it. She wants the job and she or he wants the wages. So past that, what can we do to make this a sustainable working surroundings for her? Which on the identical time, gives you – the employer – the help that you just want. So plenty of ranges, however in that actually intimate house of relationship, I simply suppose all of it begins with asking and listening.