IN NUMBERS | Eastern Cape has biggest increase in unpaid invoices – PSC report | News24

The Public Service Commission has launched its quarterly bulletin on the efficiency of public servants.

The bulletin exhibits the Eastern Cape has elevated its complete of excellent invoices.

The second largest unpaid invoices have been recorded in Gauteng.

According to the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) newest quarterly report, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are the main provinces in not paying suppliers on time.

The Eastern Cape has proven a pointy rise in unpaid invoices from 4 648 in September 2021, totalling simply greater than R2 billion. The province reported 24 887 excellent invoices on the finish of December 2021, totalling R2 585 641 280.

On Wednesday, the PSC launched its Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin.

Again, the fee has raised issues in regards to the non-adherence to National Treasury laws that suppliers should be paid inside 30 days.

There are exceptions to the rule below excessive circumstances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa additionally flagged the late fee of suppliers in his State of the Nation Address.

The second highest province was Gauteng with 5 550 excellent invoices on the finish of December 2021, totalling R1 061 561 902.

This barely elevated from the 4 648 invoices owed in September 2021.

“In the case of North West, 5 296 outstanding invoices were recorded for R416 519 583 at the end of December 2021 compared to 4 340 invoices for R266 912 565 at the end of September 2021,” mentioned PSC commissioner Anele Gxoyiya.

In Mpumalanga, the priority lay with the quantity owed to suppliers moderately than the variety of excellent invoices.

The province recorded seven excellent invoices in December 2021, totalling R122 445 841.

Other provinces that recorded excellent invoices in December 2021 are:

Western Cape: 5 excellent invoices, totalling R930 887. Northern Cape: 20 excellent invoices, totalling R595 212. Limpopo: 61 excellent invoices, totalling R5 834 722. KwaZulu-Natal: 1 011 unpaid invoices, totalling R381 008 852. Free State: 731 excellent invoices, totalling R38 547 043.

The PSC mentioned it was involved “the cry for help” from small companies impacted by late funds weren’t being heard.

Gxoyiya added it was essential that provincial and nationwide departments put tighter consequence management mechanisms in place for workers that hampered fee processes.

