IN NUMBERS: How many non-EU citizens live in European Union countries?

Spain has extra foreigners residing in its territory than ever earlier than.

As of December thirty first 2021, a complete of 6,007,553 foreigners known as Spain dwelling, in keeping with the newest knowledge revealed by the nation’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migration.

With 207,000 extra overseas residents in 2021 than in 2020, Spain is due to this fact returning to the expansion in migration seen previous to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The variety of non-EU foreigners who had been granted residency in Spain additionally elevated by 3.6 % in 2021.

Spain’s overseas resident inhabitants has risen by 19 % within the final 5 years, with roughly a million extra foreigners than on the finish of 2016.

According to the report, there was a pointy slowdown within the year-on-year development of Venezuelan migrants, from a 53 % enhance in 2020 to 7 % in 2021.

By distinction, migration from Colombia noticed the largest rise in 2021.

The largest migratory will increase from throughout the EU to Spain had been from Italy (7 %) and France (5 %).

Although provinces comparable to Madrid (972,000) and Barcelona (895,000) are dwelling to the largest variety of foreigners, in different provinces comparable to Almería, Málaga, Lleida, Alicante, Girona and the Balearics “extranjeros” characterize a much bigger proportion of the inhabitants.

Map exhibiting the variety of foreigners residing in every of Spain’s 50 provinces, the darker shaded ones having a better proportion of foreigners. Map: Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migration.

Of the 6 million foreigners now residing in Spain, 3.48 million are from different EU international locations whereas 2.34 million are initially from third international locations, with the remaining unaccounted for individuals primarily Britons who fall below the Withdrawal Agreement (WA).

Graph exhibiting the rise in residency allow authorisations in Spain since 2013. Source: Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Services and Migration

Spanish immigration authorities compiled the info based mostly on the variety of EU residents with inexperienced residency paperwork (certificados de registro) and non-EU residents with the TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero)card or different authorisations such because the WA.

Spain’s greatest overseas inhabitants teams in keeping with nationality are at present Romanians (1.09 million), Moroccans (830,000), Britons (407,000), Italians (377,000), Chinese (230,000), Bulgarians (202,000), French (185,000) and Germans (185,000).

The common age of migrants in Spain is 40 and there are barely extra males (52 %) than ladies.

In phrases of the kind of residency paperwork non-EU immigrants have, 77 % have long-term authorisations (often granted after 5 years of residing in Spain) and 23 % have a short lived residency doc.

In phrases of how they obtained their residency permits, 33 % of instances had been by work, 22 by household reunification, 12 % by non-lucrative residence and 33 % by humanitarian causes and lineage.

The knowledge doesn’t embrace the 25,000 Ukrainian refugees who’ve arrived in Spain for the reason that struggle broke out in February 2022 and have obtained or are awaiting residency. Prior to this, there have been 94,000 Ukrainian nationals residing in Spain.