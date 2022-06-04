Cricket
In photos: Inside Deepak Chahar’s star-studded wedding reception in Delhi – Photos News , Firstpost
Check out few photographs from India cricketer Deepak Chahar’s wedding ceremony reception in Delhi. Chahar had tied the knot with accomplice Jaya Bhardwaj on Thursday.
India cricketer Deepak Chahar and his newly-married spouse Jaya Bhardwaj are all smiles on the event of their wedding ceremony reception in Delhi on Saturday. Twitter @cineloveproductions
Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi have been among the many Indian cricketers who attended the reception. Twitter @CricCrazyJohns
Suresh Raina, too, was current for Deepak Chahar’s wedding ceremony reception. Image: Instagram @sureshraina
A CSK reunion! Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, each of whom have performed for CSK pose throughout CK pacer Deepak Chahar’s wedding ceremony reception. Twitter @ChennaiIPL