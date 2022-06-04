Cricket

In photos: Inside Deepak Chahar’s star-studded wedding reception in Delhi – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out few photographs from India cricketer Deepak Chahar’s wedding ceremony reception in Delhi. Chahar had tied the knot with accomplice Jaya Bhardwaj on Thursday.

India cricketer Deepak Chahar and his newly-married spouse Jaya Bhardwaj are all smiles on the event of their wedding ceremony reception in Delhi on Saturday. Twitter @cineloveproductions

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi were among the Indian cricketers who attended the reception. Twitter @CricCrazyJohns

Suresh Raina, too, was present for Deepak Chahar's wedding reception. Image: Instagram @sureshraina

A CSK reunion! Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, both of whom have played for CSK pose during CK pacer Deepak Chahar's wedding reception. Twitter @ChennaiIPL

